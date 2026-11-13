

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 1-week low of 0.5530 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 0.5548.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi slid to 4-day lows of 88.43 and 1.9987 from early highs of 88.75 and 1.9930, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.53 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen and 2.03 against the euro.



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