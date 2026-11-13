

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K.'s equity benchmark FTSE 100 was up slightly a little over noon on Friday as investors made cautious moves, weighing the prospects of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December, and potential impact of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation on the technology sector.



Energy stocks gained ground in positive territory as oil prices rebounded after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington could forgo a deal with Tehran.



Brent crude futures retreated after recovering to $96.81 a barrel but edged higher again and were last seen at $96.17 a barrel, up 0.35% over previous close.



The FTSE 100 was up 6.51 points or 0.06% at 10,869.60 nearly half an hour past noon.



3i Group drifted lower by 2.5%. WPP, Weir, Vodafone Group, Babcock International, Computacenter, Barratt Redrow, ICG and Rolls-Royce Holdings are down 1%-1.7%.



Aviva moved up 2.5% after reporting strong trading update. The insurance and financial services group said general insurance premiums increased 19% to £11.8 billion in the first nine months of this year, from £10 billion in the prior-year period.



UK and Ireland general insurance premiums grew 27% to £8.5 billion, while Canada premiums rose 2% on a constant currency basis to £3.3 billion. Assets under management increased 19% to £267 billion from £224 billion, while net flows rose 31% to £10.9 billion. Wealth customer numbers exceeded 6.1 million.



Centrica climbed nearly 3.5%, while SSE, Shell, BP, Ithaca Energy, Compass Group and Associated British Foods gained 1%-1.5%.



Land Securities moved up 1% after posting higher fiscal first-half attributable profit and revenue.



Legal & General, The Sage Group, Burberry Group, Severn Trent, Games Workshop, Prudential, Admiral Group and National Grid posted moderate gains.



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