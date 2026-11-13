Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "Corporation", "Canlan" or "Canlan Sports") today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Overview of Q3 2026

Total operating revenue of $22.8 million increased by $1.7 million or 8.1% compared to a year ago;

Net loss for Q3 was $1.0 million or $0.08 per share compared to net loss of $2.5 million or $0.19 per share in 2025;

Operating earnings was $1.2 million compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million in 2025; and

The major renovation at Canlan Sports Winnipeg began in 2025 and was substantially complete by the end of Q3. The project included a new parking lot, a fully renovated building façade and front entrance, and complete roof remediation.

Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Results



For the 3 months ended

September 30 For the 9 months ended

September 30

(in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025

Ice rink & recreational facilities revenue $ 22,842

$ 21,140

$ 77,113

$ 72,614

Operating expense

19,045



18,928



57,329



54,865





3,797



2,212



19,784



17,749

G&A expense

2,555



2,593



7,853



7,658

Operating earnings (loss)1 $ 1,242



($381 ) $ 11,931

$ 10,091

Operating earnings (loss) per share $ 0.09



($0.03 ) $ 0.89

$ 0.76

Depreciation

2,079



1,982



6,125



5,908

Interest

724



693



2,147



1,911

Interest rate swap (gain) loss

(230 )

40



(412 )

138

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

15



(4 )

(18 )

8

Income tax expense (recovery)

(310 )

(621 )

931



574

Net earnings (loss)

($1,036 )

($2,471 ) $ 3,158

$ 1,552

Net earnings (loss) per share

($0.08 )

($0.19 ) $ 0.24

$ 0.12



Key Balance Sheet Figures (in thousands)

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,045

$ 14,105

Property plant and equipment

94,384



94,825

Other assets

12,261



10,852

Total assets $ 121,690

$ 119,782

Liabilities and Equity







Debt $ 44,062

$ 42,156

Lease liabilities

8,302



9,274

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10,752



13,201

Deferred revenue

15,718



14,067

Other liabilities

3,873



5,082

Total liabilities

82,707



83,780

Share capital and contributed surplus

63,652



63,652

Foreign currency translation reserve 5,211 4,054 Deficit

(29,880 )

(31,704 ) Total shareholders' equity

38,983



36,002

Total liabilities and equity $ 121,690

$ 119,782



Third Quarter Results

(three months ended September 30, 2026 compared with three months ended September 30, 2025)

Operating revenue of $22.8 million increased by $1.7 million or 8.1% compared to 2025 mainly due to pricing and volume increases in Canlan's adult and youth hockey leagues, third-party ice rentals, instructional skating programs, tournaments, and food and beverage operations. In addition, sponsorship and advertising revenue increased from added facility naming rights agreements that were entered into at the beginning of 2026;

Total operating expenses of $19.0 million rose by a net $0.1 million or 0.6% over the prior year. Higher labour and customer service expenses to support increased business activity were offset by lower repair and maintenance (R&M) costs. The decline in R&M mainly reflected the progressive completion of roof refurbishment projects undertaken over the past seven years;

Total G&A expenses of $2.6 million remained consistent with prior year. After G&A, operating earnings were $1.2 million compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million in 2025;

Total depreciation expense of $2.1 million increased by $0.1 million from the prior year and net finance expense was $0.5 million, down from $0.7 million in 2025; and

After recording provision for income tax recovery of $0.3 million (2025 - $0.6 million), net loss was $1.0 million or $0.08 per share compared to net loss of $2.5 million or $0.19 per share in 2025.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Results

(Nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared with nine months ended September 30, 2025)

Operating revenue rose $4.5 million or 6.2% to $77.1 million compared to 2025, mainly driven by pricing, higher adult and youth hockey league and tournament registrations, increased skating program participation, and greater third-party ice rentals. This volume growth boosted restaurant and concession traffic, increasing food and beverage revenue by $0.7 million or 6.5%. New facility sponsorship activity also contributed to revenue growth;

Total operating expenses of $57.3 million increased by $2.5 million or 4.5% over the prior year mainly due to incremental labour and other variable costs to service increased business activity levels;

G&A expenses rose $0.2 million or 2.5% over the prior year to $7.9 million, mainly reflecting regular annual wage increases. After G&A expenses, operating earnings of $11.9 million increased by $1.8 million or 18.2% compared to 2025; and

After recording depreciation expense of $6.1 million, net finance costs of $1.7 million, and income tax expense of $0.9 million, net earnings were $3.2 million or $0.24 per share compared to $1.6 million or $0.12 per share in the prior year.

"Our third-quarter results reflect the strength of our core business and the continued demand for the recreational experiences we deliver across our markets," said Joey St-Aubin, President and CEO of Canlan Sports. "Strong participation in our youth and adult hockey leagues, tournaments, camps and instructional programs contributed to 8% revenue growth, while disciplined cost management and operating efficiencies drove a meaningful improvement in profitability. What is particularly encouraging is the momentum we are carrying into the final quarter of the year, with strong registrations across our core programs and continued investment in our facilities and customer experience. The recently completed building refresh and parking lot improvements at Canlan Sports Winnipeg have been particularly well received by customers. As we look ahead to 2027, our focus remains on maximizing the potential of our existing assets, introducing new experiences that attract and engage customers, and executing on the strategic growth opportunities that will position Canlan Sports for long-term success."

"The recent increase in our quarterly dividend from $0.03 to $0.04 per share reflects the Board's confidence in the Company's financial position and our commitment to shareholder returns," added Ivan Wu, Canlan Sports's CFO. "In addition, we have accepted terms to renew our long-term debt package that was set to mature starting September 2027. The renewed debt package will extend the maturity date out Q3 2030 and will provide greater long-term financial stability and flexibility, allowing us to remain focused on executing our strategic priorities, investing in our facilities and supporting the continued growth of our business."

Dividend Policy

Canlan's Board of Directors has approved the continuation of the Corporation's quarterly dividend policy. As such, the Board declared eligible dividends totaling $0.04 per common share that will next be paid on January 14, 2027 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2026. Canlan's Board of Directors reviews the Corporation's dividend policy on a quarterly basis. Canlan's dividend is designated as an "eligible" dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial legislation. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits, which reduce income tax otherwise payable.

Filings

Canlan's financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 will be available via SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on or before November 14, 2026 and through the Company's website, www.canlansports.com.

About Canlan

Canlan Sports is the North American leader in the operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are amongst the largest private sector owners and operators of recreation facilities in North America and currently own, lease and/or manage 15 facilities in Canada and the United States with 47 ice surfaces, as well as 10 indoor soccer fields, and 18 hard court surfaces. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.canlansports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. has proudly been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for over 35 years and the stock trades under the symbol "ICE."

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

This News Release may contain information that constitutes "forward-looking" information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, anticipated benefits of capital expenditures (including energy efficiencies and enhanced customer experiences) and expectations of business growth. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses, beliefs and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable at the date that such information is disclosed. Forward-looking information is subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Canlan to control or predict, that may cause Canlan's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information provided herein include those factors identified in Canlan's public disclosure file available at www.sedarplus.ca and, in particular, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's MD&A available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information herein is made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

1 Operating earnings is defined as earnings after general and administrative expenses and before interest, depreciation, foreign currency exchange, gain on assets sold and income tax. However, operating earnings are not a term that has specific meaning in accordance with IFRS, and may be calculated differently by other companies. Canlan reconciles operating earnings to its net earnings.

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