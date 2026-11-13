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WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker:
Branche
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FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.11.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

LEI: 213800NN4ZKX2LGIGQ40

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 12 November 2026 was 945.10p (cum income) Ex-dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

13 November 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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