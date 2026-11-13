

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - HiteJinro Co., Ltd. (000080.KS, 000087.KS), a manufacturer and seller of alcoholic beverages in South Korea, on Friday reported higher net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to KRW 28.88 billion from KRW 34.03 billion in the previous year.



Earnings per share were KRW 415 versus KRW 489 last year.



Operating income increased to KRW 57.75 billion from KRW 54.39 billion in the prior year.



Revenue for the period declined to KRW 632.41 billion from KRW 669.53 billion in the previous year.



HiteJinro closed trading 0.89% higher at KRW 15,950 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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