AECI Limited - Preference Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)

Tax reference number: 9000008608

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000230

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DECLARATION OF CUMULATIVE 5.5 PER CENT PREFERENCE SHARE DIVIDEND NO. 177

Notice is hereby given that on Friday, 13 November 2026, the board of directors of AECI (Board) declared a gross cash dividend, at the rate of 5.5 per cent per annum (equivalent to 2,75 pence sterling), for the six months ending Friday, 11 December 2026. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, 15 December 2026 to holders of preference shares recorded in the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date for receipt of the cash dividend, being, Friday, 11 December 2026.

The last day to trade cum dividend will be Tuesday, 8 December 2026 and preference shares will commence trading ex dividend from the commencement of trade on Wednesday, 9 December 2026.

The dividend is declared in pound sterling and payment will be made from the offices of the Transfer Secretaries in South Africa and the United Kingdom on Tuesday, 15 December 2026. Dividends payable from South Africa will be paid in South African currency at the rate of 60.89960 ZAR cents per preference share (gross dividend) in accordance with the ruling exchange rate on Thursday, 12 November 2026 (1 pound sterling = ZAR 22.14531).

A South African dividend withholding tax of 20% will be applicable to all preference shareholders who are not either exempt or entitled to a reduction of the withholding tax rate in terms of a relevant Double Taxation Agreement, resulting in a net dividend of 48.71968 ZAR cents per preference share payable to those preference shareholders who are not eligible for exemption or reduction. Application forms for exemption or reduction may be obtained from the Transfer Secretaries on Tel. +27 11 370 5000 or by email ZACSJHBDividendTaxQ@Computershare.co.za and must be returned to them on or before Tuesday, 8 December 2026.

Dividends payable from the United Kingdom office will be subject to such tax deductions as are prescribed by United Kingdom legislation unless a certificate exempting the preference shareholder concerned from such tax deduction is received before Tuesday, 8 December 2026.

The issued share capital of the Company at the declaration date is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares. The dividend has been declared from the income reserves of the Company (and has therefore not been declared as a reduction in the Company's contributed tax capital).

Any change of address or dividend instruction must be received on or before Tuesday, 8 December 2026.

Preference shares may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 9 December 2026 and Friday, 11 December 2026, both days inclusive.

By order of the Board

C Singh

Group Company Secretary

Woodmead, Sandton

13 November 2026

Transfer Secretaries

Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited

Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, 2196

and

Computershare Investor Services PLC

PO Box 82

The Pavilions

Bridgwater Road

Bristol BS99 7NH

England

Registered office

1st Floor, AECI Place

24 The Woodlands

Woodlands Drive

Woodmead

Sandton

Equity sponsor

One Capital

Debt sponsor

Questco Proprietary Limited