AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by Directors, Prescribed Officers and the Group Company Secretary

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

AECILIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220 Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000XXX

Bond company code: AECI LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGSINSECURITIESBYDIRECTORS,PRESCRIBEDOFFICERSANDTHEGROUPCOMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraphs 6.77 to 6.83 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

Acceptanceofawardsofperformanceshares:Long-termIncentivePlan(LTIP)

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, AECI's Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alan Dickson, has been allocated new awards of performance shares (LTIP Awards), as part of the annual award process.

The LTIP Awards will convert into AECI ordinary shares, subject to the applicable vesting and performance conditions. The LTIP Awards were accepted by the CEO today, 4 September 2026, and the performance shares were issued on the same date at a grant price of R111.27 per share.

Further details of the LTIP Awards are set out below:

TypeofLTIPAward Vestingdate Numberof performanceshares Value LTIP performance shares 25 March 2029 104 367 R11 612 916.09 CEO LTIP performance shares 23 March 2028 83 494 R9 290 377.38

Acceptanceofawardsofperformanceshares:ValueUnlockShareScheme(VUIS)

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's VUIS, participants have been allocated new awards of performance shares (VUIS Awards), as part of the annual award process. The VUIS Awards will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest on 31 March 2028, subject to the applicable performance conditions attached to each award being met.

The VUIS Awards were accepted by the relevant participants today, 4 September 2026, and the performance shares were issued on the same date at a grant price of R111.27 per share, as set out below:

Name Positionandcompany Numberof performanceshares Value Alan Dickson Group Chief Executive Officer, AECI 66 730 R7 425 047.10 Ian Kramer Group Chief Financial Officer, AECI 41 782 R4 649 083.14 Dean Murray Prescribed Officer (Executive Vice President, AECI Chemicals) 28 445 R3 165 075.15 Stuart Miller Prescribed Officer (Executive Vice President, AECI Mining) 39 330 R4 376 249.10

Cheryl Singh Group Company Secretary, AECI 23 786 R2 646 668.22

The abovementioned transactions, for which the requisite clearance was granted in terms of paragraph 6.83 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, were effected off-market. All participants have a direct beneficial interest.

Woodmead, Sandton 4 September 2026

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited