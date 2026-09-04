AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by Directors, Prescribed Officers and the Group Company Secretary
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04
AECILIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1924/002590/06
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220 Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000XXX
Bond company code: AECI LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
DEALINGSINSECURITIESBYDIRECTORS,PRESCRIBEDOFFICERSANDTHEGROUPCOMPANY SECRETARY
In compliance with paragraphs 6.77 to 6.83 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:
Acceptanceofawardsofperformanceshares:Long-termIncentivePlan(LTIP)
In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, AECI's Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alan Dickson, has been allocated new awards of performance shares (LTIP Awards), as part of the annual award process.
The LTIP Awards will convert into AECI ordinary shares, subject to the applicable vesting and performance conditions. The LTIP Awards were accepted by the CEO today, 4 September 2026, and the performance shares were issued on the same date at a grant price of R111.27 per share.
Further details of the LTIP Awards are set out below:
TypeofLTIPAward
Vestingdate
Numberof performanceshares
Value
LTIP performance shares
25 March 2029
104 367
R11 612 916.09
CEO LTIP performance shares
23 March 2028
83 494
R9 290 377.38
Acceptanceofawardsofperformanceshares:ValueUnlockShareScheme(VUIS)
In terms of the standard rules of the Company's VUIS, participants have been allocated new awards of performance shares (VUIS Awards), as part of the annual award process. The VUIS Awards will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest on 31 March 2028, subject to the applicable performance conditions attached to each award being met.
The VUIS Awards were accepted by the relevant participants today, 4 September 2026, and the performance shares were issued on the same date at a grant price of R111.27 per share, as set out below:
Name
Positionandcompany
Numberof performanceshares
Value
Alan Dickson
Group Chief Executive Officer, AECI
66 730
R7 425 047.10
Ian Kramer
Group Chief Financial Officer, AECI
41 782
R4 649 083.14
Dean Murray
Prescribed Officer (Executive Vice President, AECI Chemicals)
28 445
R3 165 075.15
Stuart Miller
Prescribed Officer (Executive Vice President, AECI Mining)
39 330
R4 376 249.10
Cheryl Singh
Group Company Secretary, AECI
23 786
R2 646 668.22
The abovementioned transactions, for which the requisite clearance was granted in terms of paragraph 6.83 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, were effected off-market. All participants have a direct beneficial interest.
Woodmead, Sandton 4 September 2026
Equity Sponsor: One Capital
Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited