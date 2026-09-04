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WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
04.09.26 | 08:05
5,250 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4005,60016:21
PR Newswire
04.09.2026 16:06 Uhr
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AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by Directors, Prescribed Officers and the Group Company Secretary

AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by Directors, Prescribed Officers and the Group Company Secretary

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

AECILIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220 Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000XXX

Bond company code: AECI LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGSINSECURITIESBYDIRECTORS,PRESCRIBEDOFFICERSANDTHEGROUPCOMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraphs 6.77 to 6.83 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

Acceptanceofawardsofperformanceshares:Long-termIncentivePlan(LTIP)

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, AECI's Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alan Dickson, has been allocated new awards of performance shares (LTIP Awards), as part of the annual award process.

The LTIP Awards will convert into AECI ordinary shares, subject to the applicable vesting and performance conditions. The LTIP Awards were accepted by the CEO today, 4 September 2026, and the performance shares were issued on the same date at a grant price of R111.27 per share.

Further details of the LTIP Awards are set out below:

TypeofLTIPAward

Vestingdate

Numberof performanceshares

Value

LTIP performance shares

25 March 2029

104 367

R11 612 916.09

CEO LTIP performance shares

23 March 2028

83 494

R9 290 377.38

Acceptanceofawardsofperformanceshares:ValueUnlockShareScheme(VUIS)

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's VUIS, participants have been allocated new awards of performance shares (VUIS Awards), as part of the annual award process. The VUIS Awards will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest on 31 March 2028, subject to the applicable performance conditions attached to each award being met.

The VUIS Awards were accepted by the relevant participants today, 4 September 2026, and the performance shares were issued on the same date at a grant price of R111.27 per share, as set out below:

Name

Positionandcompany

Numberof performanceshares

Value

Alan Dickson

Group Chief Executive Officer, AECI

66 730

R7 425 047.10

Ian Kramer

Group Chief Financial Officer, AECI

41 782

R4 649 083.14

Dean Murray

Prescribed Officer (Executive Vice President, AECI Chemicals)

28 445

R3 165 075.15

Stuart Miller

Prescribed Officer (Executive Vice President, AECI Mining)

39 330

R4 376 249.10

Cheryl Singh

Group Company Secretary, AECI

23 786

R2 646 668.22

The abovementioned transactions, for which the requisite clearance was granted in terms of paragraph 6.83 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, were effected off-market. All participants have a direct beneficial interest.

Woodmead, Sandton 4 September 2026

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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