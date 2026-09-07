AECI Limited - Interest and Capital Payment Notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199XXX

Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199XXX

(AECI)

INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due on 11 September 2026:

Bond code: AECI05

ISIN: ZAG000199XXX

Coupon: 8.382%

Interest amount due: R11 303 069.59

Capital amount due: R535 000 000.00

Bond code: AECI06

ISIN: ZAG000199XXX

Coupon: 8.492%

Interest amount due: R9 953 089.32

Interest period: 11 June 2026 to 10 September 2026

Payment date: 11 September 2026

Date convention: Following business day

7 September 2026

Debt sponsor

Questco Proprietary Limited