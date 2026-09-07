AECI Limited - Interest and Capital Payment Notification
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199XXX
Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199XXX
(AECI)
INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due on 11 September 2026:
Bond code: AECI05
ISIN: ZAG000199XXX
Coupon: 8.382%
Interest amount due: R11 303 069.59
Capital amount due: R535 000 000.00
Bond code: AECI06
ISIN: ZAG000199XXX
Coupon: 8.492%
Interest amount due: R9 953 089.32
Interest period: 11 June 2026 to 10 September 2026
Payment date: 11 September 2026
Date convention: Following business day
7 September 2026
Debt sponsor
Questco Proprietary Limited