AECI Limited - Voting results in respect of the request for written consent of Noteholders of AECI06 Notes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI06

ISIN: ZAG000199XXX

(AECI or the Issuer)

VOTING RESULTS IN RESPECT OF THE REQUEST FOR WRITTEN CONSENT OF NOTEHOLDERS OF AECI06 NOTES

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised words and terms contained in this announcement shall bear the same meanings ascribed thereto in the Notice (as defined below).

Noteholders are referred to the notice of request for written consent of noteholders of AECI06 Notes, dated 16 July 2026 (the Notice) in which the Extraordinary Resolution for the the non-observation and disapplication of SPTs for KPI 1 ( Effluent discharge intensity), KPI 2 ( Carbon intensity) and KPI 3 ( Gender diversity) in respect of the Target Observation Period 4, ending 31 December 2026, was proposed.

AECI confirms that the requisite majority of votes was obtained and the Extraordinary Resolution has accordingly passed. The voting results in respect of the Extraordinary Resolution is as follows:

Total value of AECI06 Notes outstanding

(R) AECI06 Notes voted

Votes for the resolution*

(%) Votes against the resolution *

(%) Votes abstained

(%) ZAR 465 000 000 ZAR 410 030 000 88.18% 90.24% 9.76% 0.00%

* In relation to the total number of debt securities voted in terms of the Notice.

17 August 2026

Debt sponsor

Questco Proprietary Limited