Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 13 November 2026

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 12 November 2026, the unaudited net asset value per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, was:

Including income: 521.63p

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com