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UA

WKN: A1JWCF | ISIN: IT0004810054 | Ticker: UIPN
Tradegate
13.11.26 | 18:39
26,090 Euro
+0,69 % +0,180
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Italien 40
Europa 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIPOL ASSICURAZIONI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIPOL ASSICURAZIONI SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,81026,08018:57
25,81026,08018:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNIPOL ASSICURAZIONI
UNIPOL ASSICURAZIONI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIPOL ASSICURAZIONI SPA26,090+0,69 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.