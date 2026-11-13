

ROME (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, Unipol Assicurazioni S.p.A. (UNI.MI) reported higher net profit in the 9 month period of 2026, compared to the same period last year.



Net profit increased by 12.6 percent to 1.262 billion euros from 1.120 billion euros last year.



Insurance group net profit rose by 30.1 percent to 1.249 billion euros from 961 million euros in the previous year.



Direct insurance income increased by 5.3 percent to 12.796 billion euros from 12.147 billion euros last year.



The insurance business has remained stable, with no major developments to report. The company continues to implement its 2025-2027 Strategic Plan and expects to see further results in the coming months.



On the Milan Stock Exchange, the shares are trading 1.68 percent down at 25.81 euros.



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