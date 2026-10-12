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WKN: 925798 | ISIN: CA2208741017 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CO
Düsseldorf
09.10.26 | 09:10
0,004 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0040,03408:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AEON STRATEGIES
AEON STRATEGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEON STRATEGIES LTD0,0520,00 %
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC0,0040,00 %
CYNATA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED0,006-14,29 %
LEO INTERNATIONAL PRECISION HEALTH AG11,8000,00 %
UNIPOL ASSICURAZIONI SPA25,110-0,40 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.