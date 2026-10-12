Das Instrument WQ40 CA18914M2076 CLOUD3 VENTURES INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.10.2026The instrument WQ40 CA18914M2076 CLOUD3 VENTURES INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.10.2026Das Instrument 51S AU000000CYP7 CYNATA THERAPEUTICS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.10.2026The instrument 51S AU000000CYP7 CYNATA THERAPEUTICS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2026Das Instrument UIPN IT0004810054 UNIPOL ASSICURAZIONI NAM. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.10.2026The instrument UIPN IT0004810054 UNIPOL ASSICURAZIONI NAM. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2026Das Instrument LEOW DE0005490601 LEO INTL PR.HLTH INH O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.10.2026The instrument LEOW DE0005490601 LEO INTL PR.HLTH INH O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2026Das Instrument 3PN GB00BNNTLN49 PENNON GROUP NEW LS-,6105 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.10.2026The instrument 3PN GB00BNNTLN49 PENNON GROUP NEW LS-,6105 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2026Das Instrument 9CO CA2208741017 CORUS ENTERTAIN.B NVTG EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.10.2026The instrument 9CO CA2208741017 CORUS ENTERTAIN.B NVTG EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2026