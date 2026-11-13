

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VICI (VICI) Properties' subsidiary, VICI LP, secured a new $500 million unsecured term loan maturing on January 31, 2032. The loan initially carries an interest rate of SOFR plus 0.90%, with potential rate reductions based on the company's credit ratings and leverage ratio.



VICI LP borrowed the full $500 million to partially repay and refinance its 5.75% notes due February 2027.



It also entered into swap agreements to fix the loan's effective interest rate at approximately 5.20%.



Additionally, the company lowered the interest rate on its existing $2.5 billion revolving credit facility from SOFR plus 0.85% to SOFR plus 0.80%, without changing its size or maturity.



On the NYSE, the shares are trading 0.46 percent up at $24.92.



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