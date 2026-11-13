

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A major review suggests that eating less protein may help slow down aging, improve metabolic health and potentially increase lifespan, challenging the common belief that consuming more protein is always better for health.



Researchers analyzed findings from more than 350 research papers and identified several biological processes that may explain these benefits. However, the researchers are not advising everyone to cut down on protein, as it is essential for building muscles, repairing tissues and helping the body recover.



Earlier studies involving flies and rodents have found that reducing protein intake can help extend lifespan, even when the animals consume the same number of calories. Some human studies have also linked lower protein consumption to weight loss, reduced body fat and better fasting blood sugar levels. However, there is currently no evidence that eating less protein can help humans live longer.



In this study, researchers have identified several biological processes that may explain these potential benefits. One involves fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), a hormone whose levels increase when protein intake is reduced. Animal studies have linked higher levels of this hormone to better blood sugar control and longer lifespans.



The review also highlights three amino acids: methionine, isoleucine and valine. Consuming too much of these amino acids may activate biological processes involved in cell growth and metabolism. Limiting their intake could offer some of the same benefits as reducing overall protein consumption.



However, reducing protein intake may not be suitable for everyone. Older adults need sufficient protein to maintain muscle mass, while pregnant women require more to support the growth and development of the baby. Athletes and people who exercise regularly also need adequate protein for muscle growth and recovery.



According to the researchers, more research involving humans is needed to determine whether reducing protein intake can actually help people live longer.



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