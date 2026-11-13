paid Earns Premier Creative Badge in the TikTok Marketing Partners Program

This distinction recognizes paid as a best-in-class Creator Marketing agency with proven TikTok expertise

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / paid, the leading creator infrastructure for enterprise consumer brands, today announced it is now a badged TikTok Premier Creative Partner. The badge honors best-in-class partners with a proven track record of success on the platform and who are trusted by advertisers to develop TikTok-first campaign strategies.

As a badged TikTok Premier Creative Partner, paid helps brands build and optimize high-performing TikTok creator marketing campaigns, from driving upper-funnel awareness and building creator relationships to enabling Spark Authorization and creator partnership analysis. Brands get paid's 200K+ authenticated and vetted creator network, campaign workflows, and AI-powered measurement in one place, with real-time reporting on every creator post.

paid has run TikTok programs across travel, telecom, food and beverage, and more. An honorable campaign was the recent Voyage with Virgin Voyages; it coordinated more than 1,000 creators on a three-day voyage that generated 66 million organic views. For internet provider Optimum, paid led the 2025 holiday push, working with a core group of creator ambassadors to drive more than 4 million organic TikTok views. And even for Coca-Cola, paid helped turn a FIFA World Cup 26 test year into a 21-creator ambassador program.

"Brands win on TikTok when creators are able to speak in the way that their audiences are already familiar with," said Bryan Gold, CEO and co-founder of paid. "The Premier creative badge is proof our work powering creator campaigns meets TikTok's high standards, and we seek to continue to perform at the highest level. We're honored to keep working alongside TikTok to ensure every post we run raises that bar a little higher."

"At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands and advertisers to develop engaging content and impactful campaigns that resonate with TikTok communities," said Moritz Bartsch, Head of Creative Ops, TikTok. "We are excited to lean into the creator agencies and tech-enabled companies to provide brands with innovative solutions that continue to level up their TikTok campaigns."

The badge caps a year of impressive momentum for paid, which recently added Dave Hampton as Chief Technology Officer and Jodie Kennedy as Chief Commercial Officer to accelerate its AI, data, and commercial growth. Brands looking to build or scale their creator programs on TikTok can get started at hashtagpaid.com/tiktok.

Media Contact:

Allie Gonzales - allie@notablypr.com

About paid

paid is creator infrastructure for enterprise consumer brands. Most brands run creator marketing as one-off campaigns across disconnected vendors and tools, so every campaign starts from zero. paid brings the network, workflows, and data together with its technology and team of creative, media, and measurement experts-so creator relationships, data, and insights carry forward and every campaign builds on the last. Brands like Coca-Cola and Virgin Voyages run their creator programs on paid, which has been named Overall Creator Marketing Company of the Year at the MarTech Awards, Creator Marketing Platform of the Year by Adweek, and a silver winner for Best Use of AI at the Global Influencer Marketing Awards. The company has offices in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. For more information, visit hashtagpaid.com .

SOURCE: paid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/%23paid-earns-premier-creative-badge-in-the-tiktok-marketing-partners-program-1250522