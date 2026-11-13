

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) agreed to acquire Entel Peru for $1.714 billion, including lease liabilities, at 5 times its estimated 2026 EBITDA. The acquisition will be funded through local financing and cash reserves.



The payment will be made in three installments: 65% at closing, 10% after 12 months, and 25% after 18 months.



The deal is expected to close in early December 2026, subject to customary conditions.



On Nasdaq, the shares for Millicom are trading at $79.33 in the after hours. The shares closed Friday's regular trading 1.86 percent down.



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