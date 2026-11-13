Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") announces that Jennifer Fulton Anderson has resigned as Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons, and that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Sergios Abad, currently Chief Financial Officer of the Company's Punitaqui Mining Complex, as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective November 13, 2026. The Company has begun a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

Laz Nikeas, Chief Executive Officer of BMR, stated: "On behalf of the Board and management, we wish to thank Jennifer for her hard work and dedicated service to the Company over the past year. Jennifer was instrumental in delivering results against key milestones across the organization, and we are grateful for her contributions. We wish Jennifer all the best. We are also pleased to have Sergios step into the interim role. His knowledge of our Punitaqui operations and finance team provides continuity while we complete the search for a permanent successor."

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources operates the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper, gold, and silver-producing mine in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also includes 100%-owned ESI Energy Services Inc. and North American mineral exploration assets. The Company is focused on providing shareholders with accretive exposure to copper and the global trend of electrification while targeting growth through cash flow, exploration and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", or "would" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the Company's search for, and the timing of the appointment of, a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the inability of the Company to identify and appoint a suitable permanent Chief Financial Officer on a timely basis, or at all; risks related to the transition of the Chief Financial Officer role; and risks related to global financial markets, including the trading price of the Company's shares.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company will be able to identify and appoint a suitable permanent Chief Financial Officer; and the transition of responsibilities to the Interim Chief Financial Officer will proceed in an orderly manner.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323962