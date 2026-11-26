New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Weston Energy III LLC ("Weston III") announces that, on November 13, 2026, it acquired 50,090,500 common shares of Battery Mineral Resources Corp. ("BMR") from treasury at a price of CDN $0.20 per share, for aggregate consideration of CDN $10,018,100, pursuant to the initial closing of a non-brokered private placement by BMR (the "Offering") (the "Weston III Subscription").

The Weston III Subscription forms part of the initial closing of the Offering, pursuant to which BMR issued an aggregate of 77,294,125 BMR common shares at a price of CDN $0.20 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to BMR of CDN $15,458,825.

Immediately prior to the Weston III Subscription, Weston III did not own any BMR common shares. Immediately following completion of the Weston III Subscription:

Weston III directly owns 50,090,500 BMR common shares, representing approximately 10.1% of the outstanding BMR common shares; and Yorktown Partners (as defined below) beneficially owns, controls or directs, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 318,674,480 BMR common shares, representing approximately 64.3% of the outstanding BMR common shares, of which: (i) 50,090,500 are registered in the name of Weston III; (ii) 206,430,388 are registered in the name of Weston I (as defined below); (iii) 56,101,387 are registered in the name of Weston II (as defined below); (iv) 4,200,000 are registered in the name of Yorktown XI (as defined below); and (v) 1,852,205 are registered in the name of Windmark (as defined below).

The percentage calculations set out in this News Release are presented on an undiluted basis and do not take into consideration any common shares of BMR issuable upon the exercise of outstanding options or other convertible or exchangeable securities. The pre-closing percentages are calculated based on the 417,928,349 BMR common shares outstanding immediately prior to the completion of the Weston III Subscription, and the post-closing percentages are calculated based on the 495,222,474 BMR common shares outstanding immediately following completion of the Weston III Subscription (in each case, as reported by BMR).

Weston III is a limited liability company organized under the laws of the State of Delaware. All of the outstanding voting equity interests of Weston III are owned by Yorktown Partners XII, L.P. ("Yorktown XII"), a limited partnership managed by Yorktown Partners LLC ("Yorktown Partners"), and Weston III is considered to be controlled by Yorktown XII under applicable securities laws in Canada. Accordingly, Yorktown XII is deemed to beneficially own the BMR common shares owned by Weston III.

Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. ("Yorktown XI" and, together with Yorktown XII, the "Yorktown Entities") is also a limited partnership managed by Yorktown Partners. Each of Weston Energy, LLC ("Weston I") and Weston Energy II, LLC ("Weston II" and, together with Weston I and Weston III, the "Weston Entities") is considered to be controlled by Yorktown XI under applicable securities laws in Canada. Accordingly, Yorktown XI is deemed to beneficially own the BMR common shares owned by Weston I and Weston II, and each of Weston I and Weston II is deemed to beneficially own the BMR common shares owned by the other. Windmark Capital LLC ("Windmark") is an affiliate of Yorktown Partners.

As a result of the Weston III Subscription, Weston III's percentage securityholding in the BMR common shares increased from 0% to approximately 10.1%, and the aggregate number of BMR common shares beneficially owned, controlled or directed, directly or indirectly, by Yorktown Partners increased by 50,090,500 shares (from 268,583,980 shares to 318,674,480 shares). The aggregate percentage securityholding of Yorktown Partners remained approximately 64.3%.

The purchase price paid by Weston III for the 50,090,500 BMR common shares acquired pursuant to the Weston III Subscription was CDN $0.20 per share (CDN $10,018,100 in the aggregate), paid in cash.

The Weston III Subscription was completed by way of an issuance of BMR common shares from treasury pursuant to a subscription agreement between Weston III and BMR, dated November 13, 2026, on terms substantially consistent with those applicable to the other subscribers under the Offering. The Weston III Subscription was not effected through the facilities of any stock exchange.

The BMR common shares acquired by Weston III pursuant to the Weston III Subscription are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The BMR common shares acquired by Weston III pursuant to the Weston III Subscription were acquired for investment purposes. Each of Weston III and its joint actors may, from time to time in the future, increase or decrease its direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over BMR common shares or other securities of BMR through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise, including by effecting acquisitions or dispositions of securities of BMR for cash or other consideration.

This News Release updates the information contained in the early warning report filed on December 13, 2021 on behalf of Yorktown Energy Partners IV, L.P. ("Yorktown IV"), Yorktown Energy Partners VI, L.P. ("Yorktown VI"), Yorktown XI, Weston I and Weston II. Each of Yorktown IV and Yorktown VI has since completed its windup and been dissolved, and neither of them currently owns any BMR common shares or is a joint actor in respect of the Weston III Subscription.

The Yorktown Entities and Weston Entities intend to file a report under National Instrument 62- 103 - The Early Warning System and Related Takeover Bid and Insider Reporting Issues setting out additional information concerning the Weston III Subscription. For further information and to obtain a copy of such report, please contact Mr. Bryan H. Lawrence at Yorktown Partners LLC, 20th Floor 410 Park Ave., New York, NY 10022-4407 or by telephone at (212) 515-2100.

The common shares of BMR are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The head office of BMR is located at 1021 W Hastings Street, 16th Floor, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 0C3.

About the Yorktown Group

Each of the Yorktown Entities is a limited partnership formed under the laws of Delaware. In this News Release, Yorktown Partners, the Yorktown Entities, the Weston Entities, Windmark and the other limited partnerships and limited liability companies noted below in this section "About the Yorktown Group" are collectively referred to as the "Yorktown Group". Yorktown Partners is a private investment manager that, together with its affiliates and affiliated funds, invests in the energy industry with an emphasis on North American oil and gas production and midstream businesses. Yorktown Partners manages the investment activities of various limited partnerships within the Yorktown Group and, in that capacity, may be viewed as having control and direction over securities owned (including deemed beneficial ownership) by each of the Yorktown Entities, the Weston Entities and Windmark. Accordingly, Yorktown Partners may also be considered a joint actor in relation to the Weston III Subscription.

Yorktown XI, Yorktown XII, Weston I, Weston II, Weston III and Windmark may be considered joint actors in relation to the Weston III Subscription. Other entities within the Yorktown Group (as noted below) may be considered joint actors with Yorktown XI, Yorktown XII, Weston I, Weston II, Weston III and Windmark in relation to the Weston III Subscription.

Yorktown XI Company L.P. is the sole general partner of Yorktown XI. Yorktown XI Associates LLC is the sole general partner of Yorktown XI Company L.P. As a result, Yorktown XI Associates LLC may be deemed to have the power to vote or direct the voting, or to dispose or direct the disposition, of securities owned by Yorktown XI. Yorktown XI Company L.P. and Yorktown XI Associates LLC disclaim beneficial ownership of the securities owned by Yorktown XI in excess of their pecuniary interests therein. However, Yorktown XI Company L.P. and Yorktown XI Associates LLC are deemed to beneficially own securities owned by Yorktown XI under applicable securities laws in Canada.

Yorktown XII Company L.P. is the sole general partner of Yorktown XII. Yorktown XII Associates LLC is the sole general partner of Yorktown XII Company L.P. As a result, Yorktown XII Associates LLC may be deemed to have the power to vote or direct the voting, or to dispose or direct the disposition, of securities owned (including deemed beneficial ownership) by Yorktown XII. Yorktown XII Company L.P. and Yorktown XII Associates LLC disclaim beneficial ownership of the securities owned (including deemed beneficial ownership) by Yorktown XII in excess of their pecuniary interests therein. However, Yorktown XII Company L.P. and Yorktown XII Associates LLC are deemed to beneficially own securities owned (including deemed beneficial ownership) by Yorktown XII under applicable securities laws in Canada.

Windmark is a limited liability company organized under the laws of the State of Delaware, and its principal business is to make and hold investments. Windmark and Yorktown Partners are under common control and are therefore affiliates.

Although Yorktown XI and Yorktown XII are, in relation to the Weston III Subscription, considered joint actors under applicable securities laws in Canada, neither of them is a beneficial owner of securities owned (either legally or beneficially) by the other.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Yorktown Entities or the Weston Entities believe, expect, or anticipate will, may, could or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, statements concerning the intentions of the Yorktown Entities and the Weston Entities with respect to the future acquisition or disposition of securities of BMR. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Yorktown Entities and Weston Entities and is based on certain assumptions. Such forward- looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future events or results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Having regard to those risks, uncertainties and other factors readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained herein. The forward-looking information contained in this News Release is provided as of the date hereof and, except as may be required under applicable securities laws, the Yorktown Entities and the Weston Entities disclaim any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. None of the forward-looking information included in this News Release is (and should not be considered to be) a guarantee of any future outcome.

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