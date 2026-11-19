Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Frikkie Kruger as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective December 1, 2026.

Mr. Kruger, based in Massachusetts, is a Chartered Accountant (South Africa) and a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants with 20 years of progressive finance leadership in the mining and resources sector, with a particular focus on copper. He has held senior finance roles in South Africa, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Middle East, South America and the United Kingdom, working with companies listed on the London, Johannesburg and Santiago stock exchanges.

Mr. Kruger was most recently Group Financial Manager at Moxico Resources PLC, which operates the Mimbula copper mine on the Zambian Copperbelt. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Bayete Energy Resources and as Senior Financial Reporting Manager at Enaex Africa. He has supported mining businesses through both the development and operating stages and has built finance functions from start-up. His expertise includes IFRS and U.S. GAAP reporting, multi-entity consolidation, multi-currency treasury, C1-C3 and all-in sustaining cost (AISC) modelling, payable metal calculations and SOX-aligned internal controls.

Laz Nikeas, Chief Executive of BMR, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Frikkie to the Company. His copper-focused finance and public market experience will be a strong addition to our team."

Mr. Kruger added, "I am delighted to join Battery Mineral Resources at such an important stage for the Company and the Punitaqui Mining Complex. I look forward to working with Laz, the Board and the broader team to strengthen BMR's financial foundation, reinforce disciplined capital management and support the Company's growth strategy."

The Company also announces that it has granted 500,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Mr. Kruger pursuant to the Company's restricted share unit plan (the "Plan"). The RSUs will vest in three equal annual instalments commencing on the first anniversary of the date of grant and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources operates the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper, gold, and silver-producing mine in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also includes 100%-owned ESI Energy Services Inc. and North American mineral exploration assets. The Company is focused on providing shareholders with accretive exposure to copper and the global trend of electrification while targeting growth through cash flow, exploration and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", or "would" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the effective date of Mr. Kruger's appointment as Chief Financial Officer; and the vesting of the RSUs.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: Mr. Kruger's appointment not becoming effective on the anticipated date, or at all; risks related to the transition of the Chief Financial Officer role; the RSUs not vesting in accordance with their terms; and risks related to global financial markets, including the trading price of the Company's shares.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: Mr. Kruger's appointment will become effective as anticipated; and the transition of Chief Financial Officer responsibilities will proceed in an orderly manner.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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