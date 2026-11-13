

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value moved higher on Friday after the U.S. and Iran adopted a tougher stance against any agreement and trounced expectations for a deal to end their conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, the slide in the IT stocks due to Nvidia crisis weighed on the equity markets.



Today, the U.S. Dollar Index DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was last seen trading at 103.43, up by 0.26 (or 0.25%).



While against the Euro, the USD was trading at 1.102, up by 0.30%, against the GBP, the USD was trading at 1.321, up by 0.17%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 159.713, up by 0.07%, the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.839, down by 0.45%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.426, down by 0.09%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, the USD was trading at 0.677, up by 0.49%.



Since yesterday, investors have wound up their expectations on both a U.S.-Iran deal as well as the early reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.



After Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei expressed strong remarks against the U.S., U.S. President Donald Trump messaged through Truth Social that the U.S. is no longer interested in any deal with Iran.



First on Sunday, and later on Wednesday, Trump remarked that there was no need for a renewal of strikes against Iran and stated that he saw a positive momentum in the peace efforts.



Sounding contrastingly different, Rezaei denied any negotiations with the U.S.



Then, the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance will meet the Iranian hardliners face to face for negotiations but drowning the speculations, Trump messaged through Truth Social that days when the U.S. waited for an agreement with Iran are over and currently the U.S. does not want any deal.



Yesterday, U.S. conducted an airstrike on a communications tower in Sirik, Iran, near the Strait of Hormuz.



Today, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps announced destroying a U.S. early-warning radar in Bahrain.



Conflicting the claim, U.S. Central Command announced shooting down two Iranian drones launched towards Bahrain.



Experts are concerned about the possibility of crude oil price surge due to supply disruption and the consequent inflation as well as the risk of inflation leading to demand destruction which could result in stagflation in case of a prolonged delay in U.S. and Iran reaching a deal.



On the economic front, the data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that on a month-on-month basis in October, the producer prices (considered a proxy for wholesale prices) increased 0.30%, easing sharply from an upwardly revised 1.40% increase in September and coming in below market expectations of 0.40%, largely reflecting moderating energy price pressures.



On an annual basis, the PPI increased by 6.50% from the previous year in October, the most since November of 2022.



The core producer prices (which exclude food and energy goods) increased by 0.30%, in line with market forecasts. On a yearly basis, the prices held at 5% for a second month in October, matching expectations.



Though the monthly data showed a slowdown, the annual numbers are higher than last year.



Over the past few days, the news about the exit of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang kept pressure on the company's stocks.



Yesterday, following his resignation, Nvidia shares tumbled by more than 4%.



Yesterday, the worries about the durability of artificial intelligence industry due to Nvidia's financial association with several companies weighed on the stock.



As the uncertainty continued, its shares fell again today, exerting pressure on technology shares.



In an interview with CNBC, acknowledging that inflation is beginning to spread and proving far more persistent than analysts expected, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve has got work to do on inflation.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, currently investors are betting on a 91.70% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate-hike at the upcoming meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on December 8-9. The odds on a fifty-basis-point hike stand at 8.30%.



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