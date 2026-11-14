

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air travel across the United States began returning to normal after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a nationwide ground stop that had halted domestic departures for more than four hours following a major telecommunications outage.



The unprecedented disruption affected airports across the country, leaving thousands of flights delayed or canceled and creating widespread uncertainty for airlines, passengers and airport operators. The outage impacted communications at multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers, prompting the FAA to temporarily stop departing flights nationwide while technicians worked to identify and resolve the issue.



'The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers,' the agency said, adding that its technicians were investigating the source of the disruption.



Following restoration of critical communications systems, the FAA lifted the ground stop and authorized flights to resume operations. However, aviation authorities warned that delays and schedule disruptions are expected to continue as airlines work through significant backlogs and reposition aircraft and crews.



The impact extended beyond the United States, with U.S.-bound flights departing from major airports across the Asia-Pacific region also affected by the temporary halt. Airlines operating transpacific routes were forced to adjust schedules, delay departures or hold aircraft pending further guidance from U.S. authorities.



The disruption underscores the aviation sector's reliance on stable communications infrastructure, as even brief outages can ripple through the highly interconnected air traffic system. Industry observers noted that recovery from large-scale ground stops often takes several hours after restrictions are lifted, particularly at major airline hubs.



While flight operations have resumed, passengers are being advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, as carriers continue to manage delays and cancellations caused by the outage.



The FAA said it will continue investigating the telecommunications issue and provide further updates as more information becomes available.



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