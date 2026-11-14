

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS, NOVN.SW) announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the approval of Cosentyx (secukinumab) for adolescents aged 12 years and older with active moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa who have not responded adequately to conventional systemic therapies.



The positive opinion marks an important step toward expanding treatment options for younger patients living with the chronic inflammatory skin disease. A final decision from the European Commission is expected within the next two months.



If approved, Cosentyx would become the only IL-17A inhibitor authorized in Europe for adolescent HS patients and the first innovative biologic treatment available for this group in nearly a decade.



Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a painful and progressive skin condition that causes recurring abscesses, nodules and lesions, often leading to scarring and a significant impact on quality of life. More than half of HS cases begin during puberty, highlighting the need for effective treatment options during adolescence.



The CHMP recommendation reinforces Cosentyx's growing role in treating inflammatory diseases and could provide a new therapeutic option for adolescents facing limited choices after conventional treatments fail.



Shares of Novartis closed at $160.50 on November 13, up $0.25, or 0.16%, in NYSE trading.



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