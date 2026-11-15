ISETAN KUALA LUMPUR: ISETAN Celebrates 140 Years of Japanese Heritage with Inaugural Beauty Fest 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2026 / In celebration of Isetan's 140th anniversary in Japan, Isetan Kuala Lumpur proudly presents its inaugural Isetan Beauty Fest 2026, bringing together 100 prestige and iconic beauty products in a special Wall of Fame, taking place from 13 to 29 November at Isetan KLCC and Isetan The Gardens.

From L - R: Mr. Susumu Asako, KLCC Store Manager / Sales & Merchandising Manager, Isetan of Japan Sdn Bhd; Mr. Yeow Kah Chong, Managing Director, Isetan of Japan Sdn Bhd; and Mr. Daisuke Yamai, Director / General Manager Sales & Merchandising, Isetan of Japan Sdn Bhd

The Wall of Fame features a curated collection of signature products spanning skincare, cosmetics, haircare and fragrance, celebrating the brands, innovations and expertise that have shaped the beauty industry over the years. More than bestselling products, the showcase highlights the philosophies, craftsmanship and heritage behind some of the world's most recognised beauty names.

Among the brands featured are established international names including Burberry Beauty, Chantecaille, Clarins, Estée Lauder, Hermès Beauty, Lancôme, La Prairie, NARS, Shiseido and SK-II, reflecting Isetan's commitment to offering a diverse range of beauty solutions that cater to different lifestyles, preferences and needs.

While skincare and makeup remain important aspects of personal care, beauty today extends beyond appearance alone. It encompasses wellness, confidence, self-expression and the everyday choices that contribute to feeling one's best. This broader perspective forms the inspiration behind this year's festival theme, "The Art of Being Beautiful Inside & Out."

Wall of Fame

Built around the idea of holistic self-care, the festival brings together beauty, wellness, fashion and self-care, encouraging a more complete approach to looking good, feeling good and living beautifully. The theme also reflects Isetan's ongoing commitment to curating meaningful products and experiences that complement customers' evolving lifestyles.

Complementing the festival is Isetan WELLife, Isetan's dedicated wellness concept, which is showcasing its Top 10 bestselling products across beauty, personal care and wellness categories. Its inclusion reinforces the festival's message that self-care and wellness are increasingly interconnected, with everyday habits playing an important role in how people look, feel and live.

From L - R: Mr. Susumu Asako, KLCC Store Manager / Sales & Merchandising Manager; and Mr. Daisuke Yamai, ISETAN Kuala Lumpur Director / General Manager Sales & Merchandising

Mr Daisuke Yamai, Director / General Manager, Sales & Merchandising of Isetan Kuala Lumpur, said, "Beauty means different things to different people, from skincare and self-expression to wellness and confidence. Through this festival, we celebrate these diverse perspectives while showcasing the heritage and innovation behind the brands our customers know and trust. As Isetan marks its 140th anniversary, we remain committed to understanding our customers' evolving needs, strengthening the trust built over generations and creating meaningful experiences while upholding our heritage of quality and service."

The festival forms part of a milestone year for Isetan as it marks 140 years of heritage, a journey defined by its dedication to quality, service and continuous evolution. While remaining rooted in its department store heritage, the retailer continues to evolve its offerings and experiences to better align with changing customer preferences and lifestyles.

This direction is reflected in Isetan's anniversary message, "WAKU WAKU To YOU." Derived from the Japanese expression waku waku, which conveys excitement, anticipation and joy, the message places customers at the centre of the Isetan experience while preserving the Japanese values and identity that have defined the brand for generations.

The Isetan Beauty Festival 2026 reflects this ongoing evolution by bringing together iconic beauty brands, wellness offerings and self-care experiences while encouraging a broader conversation about what it means to look good, feel good and live beautifully.

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ABOUT ISETAN KUALA LUMPUR

Having its headquarters in Shinjuku-Tokyo, Isetan's history spans over a century. The Company marked its footprint in Malaysia with its First Store at Lot 10 in October 1990 and has since opened up at Suria KLCC, May 1998, The Gardens Mall, September 2007; and 1 Utama Shopping Centre, April 2012.

Premier lifestyle destination Isetan Kuala Lumpur is proud to unveil a refreshed look and updated offerings of brands and products, whilst continuing to present a selection of Japan's best in fashion, accessories, and food. Among the noteworthy additions to the revamped store is the introduction of "The Table," Isetan's celebrated dining concept that first gained popularity at Isetan's The Japan Store.

In line with the ever-changing customer demands and preferences, Isetan Kuala Lumpur now boasts an exciting kaleidoscope of products and a wider range of categories. The store's philosophy is rooted in providing its customers with the best quality and design available.

Isetan Kuala Lumpur remains committed to being a total lifestyle fashion store and aims to offer value-for-money products and develop original merchandise that caters to the increasingly sophisticated lifestyles of its customers. For more information about Isetan Kuala Lumpur and its latest offerings, please visit www.isetankl.com.my.

For media information, kindly contact:

Triven Marketing Group, for Isetan Kuala Lumpur

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: ISETAN KUALA LUMPUR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/isetan-celebrates-140-years-of-japanese-heritage-with-inaugural-beauty-1250979