

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SIA Engineering Company Limited (S59.SI), a Singaporean provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, Monday announced that it will be signing a legally non-binding Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with Donghai Airlines Co., Ltd to explore Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul or MRO opportunities in Shenzhen, China.



The MoU aims to establish a framework for both companies to leverage SIA Engineering's MRO service offerings, certifications and maintenance capabilities along with Donghai Airlines' operational presence and market familiarity in Shenzhen.



Till date, no binding agreements have been entered by SIA Engineering and the company clarifies that there is no assurance that such agreements will be entered into or reached or that such matters will be proceeded with.



Currently, SIA Engineering are trading at S$ 2.86, down 1.72% on the Singapore Stock Exchange.



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