EQS-News: Mellenu Finance S.A. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

MELLENU HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2026 (news with additional features)



16.11.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST

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MELLENU HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2026 Resilient 9M 2026 performance with continued profitability Adjusted EBITDA of €32.7 million Strong capitalisation and liquidity, supported by €251.8 million of equity and €73.0 million of cash 16 November 2026. Mellenu Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or 'Mellenu'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ending 30 September 2026 (the 'Period'). Unless otherwise stated, financials and key metrics in this report are presented on a proforma basis to provide a comparable view of the Group's performance on a continuing basis. Operational highlights Core businesses, including Latvia and Spain, continued to support the Group's overall profitability and resilient performance.

Loan issuance totalled €345.1 million for the Period (9M 2025: €385.6 million), reflecting the Group's continued focus on disciplined lending and portfolio management.

Selected growth opportunities continued to perform well, including Georgia, where the business delivered solid growth during the Period and further strengthened its market position.

The management-led buyout announced earlier this year remains ongoing. Financial Highlights Group's net profit from continuing operations increased 8% year-on-year to €8.0 million in the Period, compared with €7.4 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €32.7 million for the Period, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%. The interest coverage ratio as of the date of this report is 3.2x.

Interest expense decreased 11% year-on-year to €15.4 million in the Period, following deleveraging earlier in the year.

Total operating costs decreased 12% year-on-year to €44.6 million, reflecting continued cost discipline.

Net impairment charges decreased 12% year-on-year to €52.3 million, supported by improved credit and portfolio quality.

Net receivables amounted to €137.8 million as of 30 September 2026, while the gross NPL ratio remained stable at 10.8%. Liquidity and funding Strong capitalisation, with €251.8 million of equity as of 30 September 2026.

Significant balance sheet strength, with equity representing 60.6% of total assets, and 182.7% of net receivables as of 30 September 2026.

Strong liquidity, with €73 million of cash at the end of the Period.

The Group is reviewing alternatives regarding its EUR 2028 bond maturity. Nick Philpott, CEO of Mellenu, commented: "The first nine months of 2026 demonstrated the resilience of our business and the strength of our balance sheet. We maintained strong capitalisation and liquidity, while delivering solid profitability and disciplined portfolio management. Our core businesses continued to provide a stable foundation for the Group, while selected growth opportunities, including Georgia and South Africa, continued to support our long-term growth strategy." Contacts Contact: Liene Kugeniece, Head of Investor Relations Email: liene.kugeniece@mellenu.com / investor_relations@mellenu.com Website: www.mellenu.com

Additional features:



File: Mellenu report on 9M 2026 results





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