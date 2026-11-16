EQS-News: Mellenu Finance S.A.
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
MELLENU HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2026
Resilient 9M 2026 performance with continued profitability
Adjusted EBITDA of €32.7 million
Strong capitalisation and liquidity, supported by €251.8 million of equity and €73.0 million of cash
16 November 2026. Mellenu Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or 'Mellenu'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ending 30 September 2026 (the 'Period'). Unless otherwise stated, financials and key metrics in this report are presented on a proforma basis to provide a comparable view of the Group's performance on a continuing basis.
Operational highlights
Financial Highlights
Liquidity and funding
Nick Philpott, CEO of Mellenu, commented:
"The first nine months of 2026 demonstrated the resilience of our business and the strength of our balance sheet. We maintained strong capitalisation and liquidity, while delivering solid profitability and disciplined portfolio management. Our core businesses continued to provide a stable foundation for the Group, while selected growth opportunities, including Georgia and South Africa, continued to support our long-term growth strategy."
Contacts
Additional features:
File: Mellenu report on 9M 2026 results
16.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mellenu Finance S.A.
|25C, Boulevard Royal
|L-2449 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@mellenu.com
|ISIN:
|XS1417876163, SE0006594412, XS1092320099, XS1094137806,
|WKN:
|A181ZP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Dublin
|LEI Code:
|2138003QX1RSCHWUB420
|EQS News ID:
|2435136
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2435136 16.11.2026 CET/CEST