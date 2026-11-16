Rio Tinto, Bougainville Copper Limited (BCL) and the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) have agreed with community leaders to establish a fund to support responses to impacts identified through the Panguna Mine Legacy Impact Assessment (PMLIA).

As part of this collective effort, Rio Tinto will commit US$250 million1 over the coming years as its voluntary contribution to the fund. Detailed remedy priorities and scope will be developed in consultation with communities, with resulting activities to be aligned with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs).

The fund represents a significant commitment to addressing impacts identified in the PMLIA. It will support practical responses in the river and delta areas, as well as social programs for communities across all impacted areas identified in the PMLIA, including the mine, port and town areas where mine redevelopment activities are underway.

The PMLIA was initiated in response to a complaint by local communities, represented by the Human Rights Law Centre, about ongoing environmental and human rights impacts linked to the former Panguna mine.

The fund will support practical, sustainable, and coordinated responses across multiple stakeholders. The structure, governance and delivery arrangements of the fund will be developed in consultation with communities, the ABG, BCL and Rio Tinto.

Today's announcement follows extensive work by the PMLIA Oversight Committee, which brings together representatives from the Government of Papua New Guinea, the ABG, landowner and community representatives, BCL, Rio Tinto and the Human Rights Law Centre. The Oversight Committee has played an important role in overseeing the assessment of legacy impacts and subsequent investigations.

This announcement builds on years of significant work by local community leaders to support the process and projects already underway in Central Bougainville to address high-risk impacts identified through the PMLIA. These projects include addressing ageing infrastructure that poses imminent and severe risks to nearby communities, removal of hazardous materials from the Loloho Port area, construction of bridges and measures to reduce flood risks, as well as geotechnical monitoring for local communities. A multi-year water and sanitation project to address acute needs in the former mine corridor is also underway.

The fund and activities associated with it remain separate from future mine and port redevelopment decisions, which sit with the ABG and the people of Bougainville.

Statements

President of Bougainville, Ishmael Toroama, said: "This fund represents an important step forward and an opportunity to deliver lasting benefits for communities. Through practical improvements to local infrastructure and support for livelihoods, we are on the path to making a meaningful difference to villages and communities."

"This work will deliver benefits not only for people today, but for future generations. Continued engagement with our communities will be essential to ensuring the work responds to local priorities and delivers lasting outcomes."

Mr. Kearnneth Nanei, Chief Secretary to the Autonomous Bougainville Government, said: "The ABG remains committed to working with RT and BCL on the remedial programs with the Panguna Mine Legacy while at the same time managing the ongoing activities with redevelopment of Panguna Mine undertaken by Bougainville Minerals Ltd."

Mark Davies, Chief Safety Technical Officer, Rio Tinto, said: "On behalf of Rio Tinto, we thank community leaders, Bougainville Copper Limited, the Autonomous Bougainville Government, the Human Rights Law Centre, and the other Oversight Committee members for their contributions to reach this important milestone.

"Rio Tinto's contribution towards addressing findings of the Panguna Mine Legacy Impact Assessment (PMLIA) is intended to support the transition from the assessment to practical remedy implementation. Community engagement is an important next step to identify priorities and we remain committed to working with communities to shape the activities supported by the fund."

Sir Mel Togolo, BCL, said: "This agreement reflects the commitment and cooperation of the Roundtable parties in working together to address the legacy impacts of the Panguna mine.

"There is still much work ahead. Our focus now is on continuing this collaboration, engaging closely with impacted communities and supporting the safe and effective delivery of priority works that will make a practical difference on the ground."

Keren Adams, Legal Director, Human Rights Law Centre, said: "The establishment of this fund is a significant milestone, reflecting years of work by community leaders, the Autonomous Bougainville Government, Rio Tinto, BCL and others involved in this process. It is a testament to the courage and persistence of community leaders, and the willingness of all parties to engage in difficult but constructive dialogue. The significant funding contributed by Rio Tinto creates a real opportunity to now address an environmental disaster that has remained unresolved for decades. Affected communities must remain at the centre of decision-making in order to deliver meaningful environmental and social outcomes for current and future generations."

Theonila Roka-Matbob, community leader and lead complainant, said: "Seven years ago, Panguna communities came together to call for action to address the devastation left by the Panguna mine. Today marks a very important step on that journey.

"I want to recognise all the community leaders whose blood, sweat and tears have brought us to this moment. I also want to acknowledge Rio Tinto's willingness to come back to Bougainville, to engage with us in this process, and make this substantial financial commitment.

"We have a lot of work still ahead of us, but the establishment of this fund gives us the chance to find solutions to the huge problems we have been living with since the days of the mine's operation. All of us must now work together with urgency to turn this commitment into real, lasting improvements in the lives of our people."

Martin Brash, Independent Facilitator, said: "This outcome was made possible through an inclusive and principled process where consultation with impacted communities as well as scientific rigour in assessing impacts were given equal priority. I commend all stakeholders, especially the members of the Oversight Committee and the Secretariat, for working collaboratively through the many complex challenges that arose leading to the successful announcement of the fund."

Additional information:

The Panguna Mine Legacy Impact Assessment (PMLIA) was an independent assessment of the environmental and associated human rights impacts from the Panguna mine since 1989, when civil war forced the cessation of operations.

An Oversight Committee was established in 2021, bringing together landowner and community representatives, the ABG, BCL, Rio Tinto and the Human Rights Law Centre to oversee the independent assessment, which was published in December 2024.

In 2024, the ABG, BCL and Rio Tinto established a Roundtable to address the PMLIA findings. The parties are progressing priority works to address immediate risks while developing a shared approach to remedy. As part of this ongoing work, the Roundtable parties are establishing a fund to support practical responses to impacts identified through the PMLIA.

Rio Tinto was historically a majority shareholder in BCL, which owned and operated the Panguna mine. It divested its 53.8% shareholding in BCL in 2016.

1Equivalent to approximately PGK 1.1 billion based on current exchange rates

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