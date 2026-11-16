DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director 16-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director Gibraltar, 16 November 2026- Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset growth and frontier technology venture builder, is pleased to announce that Steven Borg will be appointed to its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence. Upon joining the Board, Steven will chair the Audit Committee and will be a member of the Remuneration Committee. He will bring listed-company finance experience and independent judgement to the Board's oversight of financial reporting, governance, risk and regulatory matters. Finance and board experience Steven brings more than 20 years' experience across professional services, fintech, payments and digital assets, including senior roles at PwC, Vega Protocol, Gnosis and TransactPay. Steven is a former Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of AIM-listed Tap Global Group plc. He contributed to the company's transition from the Aquis Growth Market to AIM and stepped down from its board on 9 January 2026. He also serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Digital Asset Management Limited, a Gibraltar-based provider of digital asset custody and brokerage services. Steven Borg does not hold any shares or options converting into shares of the Company. Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer Commented: "Strengthening the Board is part of how we are preparing Coinsilium for its next phase of growth. As we expand our venture-building and advisory activities, we are adding the experience and independent oversight needed to support a larger and more mature business. "Steven's experience in listed-company finance and the digital asset sector will complement the expertise already on the Board. His independent judgement will strengthen our oversight of financial reporting and risk and help us maintain the discipline needed to deliver on our strategy and create long-term value for shareholders." The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, which forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com investors@coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) David Coffman +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Notes to Editors Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company whose shares are traded on the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector and a focus on Frontier Technology-the convergence of emerging technologies that enables new applications, services and commercial models. Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage projects and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance. Coinsilium works with founders and emerging technology companies as a venture builder and strategic partner operating at the intersection of blockchain, digital assets, decentralised finance and emerging areas such as prediction markets, AI-driven networks and related digital infrastructure technologies. The Company's model integrates venture building, strategic participation and operational delivery. Alongside selectively deploying capital, Coinsilium takes an active role in supporting and scaling projects through strategic guidance, ecosystem positioning, partnerships and broader operational support across the digital asset and wider frontier technology sectors. A full overview can be found in the Venture Building section of the Company's website. In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to be complementary to and enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide balance sheet strength to ensure a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Risk Statement. With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy. For further information, please visit www.coinsilium.com Investor enquiries and official communications As previously announced, investors@coinsilium.com is the Company's dedicated and sole channel for shareholder enquiries. The inbox is monitored, and responses will be provided subject to the Company's disclosure obligations. The Company does not engage in shareholder correspondence through social-media direct messages or third-party messaging applications. It will never contact shareholders through direct messages (DMs) on X or other social-media platforms, or initiate private communications with shareholders through Telegram, WhatsApp or similar applications. Any such approach purporting to be from Coinsilium or its representatives should be treated as suspicious and verified through investors@coinsilium.com. As highlighted in the impersonation warning on the Company's website, www.coinsilium.com is its only authorised and official website and provides its legitimate contact details. Shareholders are encouraged to report suspected impersonation to the Company. Important Notice Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury. The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and maintains a diversified portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space. This structure provides broader exposure beyond Bitcoin. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its broader capital allocation strategy. Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company's exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up. The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company's dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector. In accordance with the Aquis Framework for Issuers pursuing Cryptocurrency Strategies, the Company is required to draw to shareholders' attention particular risks relating to cryptoassets. The Company's exposure to the cryptoasset sector exposes the Company to a number of significant risks, including, but not limited to: Volatility of the price of Digital Assets, including but not limited to Bitcoin Digital assets, including but not limited to Bitcoin, are subject to extreme price volatility, with values capable of rising or falling sharply over short periods. This volatility can have a material adverse effect on the company's financial position and results. Investors should be aware that the value of the Company's digital asset holdings may fluctuate significantly, leading to substantial losses. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to realise its digital asset holdings at expected valuations. Regulatory Uncertainty The regulatory environment for cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, is evolving and remains uncertain in many jurisdictions. Changes in laws or regulations could adversely affect the Company's ability to hold, trade, or use Bitcoin. There is a risk that future regulatory action could require the Company to divest its Bitcoin holdings or restrict its operations. Non-compliance with applicable regulations could result in penalties or reputational harm. Security and Custody Risks The Company's cryptoasset holdings, including those in Bitcoin, are subject to security risks, including cyberattacks, hacking, and theft. Despite using third-party, institutional-grade custodians, there is no absolute guarantee against loss or misappropriation. Any security breach could result in the partial or total loss of the Company's cryptoassets. The Company may have limited recourse to recover lost or stolen assets. Liquidity Constraints

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November 16, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)