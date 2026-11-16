

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's unemployment rate increased in the third quarter after falling in the previous quarter, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The jobless rate rose to 7.9 percent in the September quarter from 6.6 percent in the previous quarter. In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 7.1 percent.



There were 58,700 unemployed people in the country, compared to 49,000 in the second quarter.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, climbed to 23.7 percent from 22.4 percent in the June quarter.



Data showed that the employment rate dropped to 67.7 percent from 68.6 percent. The number of employed people totalled 683,100, down from 691,600 in the previous three-month period.



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