Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drill program at its newly acquired Torrance Project. The program comprised of approximately 1,300 meters of drilling along with a regional sampling program. In addition, several drill holes along with till samples from previous drill campaigns at Hecla-Kilmer were also sampled and sent to laboratories for analysis. Results will be reported once received and reviewed by the Company.

Torrance Inaugural Exploration Program

The fully-funded exploration campaign was designed to complete the first drill testing of an aeromagnetic anomaly consistent with the regional geology associated with the Kapuskasing Structural Zone (KSZ). Additional drill testing of the Torrance area will be determined based on this inaugural drilling work for the area with more peripheral targets to be identified. Results will guide follow up drilling at Torrance and help prioritize additional peripheral targets.

The Company also completed regional mapping, prospecting and geochemical sampling to improve geological understanding of the property's regional setting. In addition, the Company is also pleased to report that the season was completed with no lost time incidents. The Company thanks its employees and local vendors for their support in achieving the program's objectives.

Figure 1 -Photo of Neotech employees working in core shack at Torrance

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Figure 2 - Photo of active drilling operations at Torrance

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"Ontario has been a welcoming and supportive jurisdiction for Neotech, and we are excited to begin testing the Torrance Project with the goal of making a new discovery," said Reagan Glazier, CEO of Neotech Metals. "Our objective is to build a portfolio of complementary critical-mineral assets in the region and establish a meaningful foothold in North American rare earth and phosphate supply chains. With Hecla-Kilmer advancing approximately 70 kilometres to the north, Torrance represents an exciting opportunity to expand our exploration footprint within the region."

About the Torrance Project

Acquired from Kenorland Minerals Ltd. earlier in 2026, the Torrance Project has since undergone extensive data compilation, interpretation and permitting in preparation for the current exploration program. This work has identified and refined eight priority target areas for drill testing.

The Torrance Project is located approximately 70 kilometres south of the Company's 100%-owned Hecla-Kilmer Rare Earth Elements, Phosphate, and Niobium Project in Northern Ontario.

The property is characterized by a large, ring-shaped magnetic feature covering approximately 10 square kilometres. Despite the scale of the geophysical anomaly, bedrock exposure within the claim boundaries is limited. Initial drill targeting is focused on prominent magnetic highs and their contacts with adjacent magnetic lows, interpreted as prospective geological and structural settings for mineralization.

Drill core from the program was logged, sampled and cut, with certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates submitted to accredited laboratories for multi-element geochemical analysis. Results from drilling and surface exploration will be used to further evaluate the geological setting and mineral potential of the Torrance Project.

Additional Work at Hecla-Kilmer

Additional legacy drill core and till samples from the Hecla-Kilmer Project were also processed this season and submitted for assay. In addition, the due diligence work required to support the upcoming mineral resource estimate and economic assessment has been completed.

Options Grant

As part of the CEO's compensation package, and upon satisfaction of certain requirements set by the Compensation Committee, the CEO will be granted 247,355 stock options (the "Options"). The Options will vest in four equal tranches of 25% at three, six, nine and twelve months after the date of grant. The Options will have a five-year term and an exercise price of $0.23.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski, VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing critical mineral resources, with a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. The Company holds a diversified portfolio of Rare Earth Element and Critical Minerals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer Rare Earth, Phosphate, and Niobium Project located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northland Railway, the Torrance Project located 70 km south of Hecla-Kilmer, and the TREO project in British Columbia, all of which are 100% wholly owned.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Torrance and Hecla-Kilmer projects. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

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