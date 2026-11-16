

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Gazyva (obinutuzumab) for the treatment of adults with primary membranous nephropathy (pMN) at risk of disease progression, to induce remission of proteinuria.



Primary membranous nephropathy (pMN) is a rare, chronic autoimmune condition that causes potentially irreversible kidney damage and can lead to kidney failure. Proteinuria is a key indicator of kidney damage characterised by high urine protein levels.



Gazyva is the first FDA-approved treatment for pMN.The approval is based on positive results from the Phase III MAJESTY study.



The trial met its primary endpoint, with 36.1% of adults achieving complete remission (CR) of proteinuria at two years (104 weeks) with Gazyva versus 5.7% with tacrolimus.



'The first FDA approval of a treatment specifically for this condition is a milestone, finally giving patients and clinicians more treatment options.' said Marc Hurlbert, Chief Executive Officer of the National Kidney Foundation.



RHHBY has traded between $375.00 and $514.08 over the past 52 weeks. The stock closed Friday's trade (November 6, 2026) at $479.97, down 3.41%.



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