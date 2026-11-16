

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were flat to slightly higher on Monday after reaching record highs in the previous session on the back of strong corporate earnings and a rotation out of large-cap technology stocks.



Amid lingering concerns over the AI outlook, traders looked ahead to Nvidia results and Anthropic's expected listing for further direction.



The pan-European STOXX 600 was little changed at 664.68 after closing marginally higher on Friday.



The German DAX was little changed, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.



Shares of AI-linked companies were moving lower, with Aixtron, Infineon Technologies and ASML Holding falling 1-2 percent.



Mining stocks such as BHP, Glencore and Antofagasta dropped 1-2 percent after copper prices hit a four-month low on a stronger dollar.



Sirius Real Estate shares fell 2.3 percent in London. The industrial property group reported a sharp fall in first-half earnings as a result of higher finance costs and a valuation deficit.



Grafton Group, the owner of Woodie's, dropped about 1 percent after backing its annual adjusted operating profit guidance.



Specialty chemicals firm Victrex fell 1 percent after appointing Adam Butcher as Chief Financial Officer from 15 February 2027.



Insurer and asset manager Legal & General declined 2.1 percent despite reporting continued growth across its retirement and retail businesses in the third quarter of 2026.



Bunzl, a distribution and outsourcing company, rose over 1 percent after starting the second tranche of its share buyback program.



Novo Nordisk rallied nearly 3 percent. The Danish drugmaker announced compelling Phase 3 results for its experimental obesity drug CagriSema.



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