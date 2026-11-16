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WKN: 865114 | ISIN: CA1363851017 | Ticker: CRC
Tradegate
16.11.26 | 10:44
45,005 Euro
-0,28 % -0,125
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,00545,79510:59
45,00545,79510:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANTAGE ENERGY
ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD7,150+2,88 %
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED45,005-0,28 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.