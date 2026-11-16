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AS

WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker: 0KJ
Frankfurt
16.11.26 | 08:12
22,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,60023,20010:58
PR Newswire
16.11.2026 10:42 Uhr
95 Leser
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Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 13 November 2026 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 2,031.12p

Including ALL Revenue = 2,082.97p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.5% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.2%. There are currently 75,295,105 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

16 November 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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