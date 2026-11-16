

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu (BIDU, 9888.HK) reported third quarter net income attributable to Baidu of RMB 1.4 billion compared to a loss of RMB 11.23 billion, prior year. Profit per ADS was RMB 4.35 compared to a loss of RMB 33.88, last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 2.4 billion and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 6.78, for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 4.5 billion.



Third quarter revenue was RMB 30.8 billion, decreasing 1% year over year. Revenue from Baidu General Business was RMB 25.0 billion, increasing 1% year over year. Baidu Core AI-powered Business accounted for 53% of Baidu General Business revenue. Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 6.0 billion, decreasing 10% year over year.



Revenue from AI Cloud Infra was RMB 8.2 billion in the third quarter of 2026, up 94% year over year. Within AI Cloud Infra, revenue from GPU Cloud increased by 191% year over year. Revenue from AI Applications was RMB 2.6 billion in the third quarter, approximately flat year over year.



'AI Cloud Infra is becoming a new growth engine for Baidu, with an increasing contribution to both revenue and profit. Operating cash flow for Baidu also remained positive in the third quarter, reaching RMB 2.8 billion, underscoring our solid cash generation and financial health,' said Haijian He, CFO of Baidu.



At prior close on NasdaqGS, Baidu shares were trading at $78.14.



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