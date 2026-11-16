Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: NEXUF) (FSE: JA7) ("Nexus" or the "Company") provides a corporate update on its Chord uranium project in Fall River County, South Dakota, on United States uranium policy, and on investor awareness activity. On October 26, 2026, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a previously-disclosed action brought by certain intervenors concerning Lakota-language interpretation at the state contested case hearing on the Company's exploration permit application for the Chord Project. The Company is advancing both the state and federal permitting processes at Chord and continues to work with the agencies administering each. Since the designation of uranium as a critical mineral last year, the US Government has continued to support the development of domestic supply chains and efforts to reduce foreign reliance on foreign sources, through various investments and legislation. This includes the US$2 billion in critical minerals mining and processing investments in addition to over US$180 million for mining education and workforce development of which US$25 million is proposed for the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Demonstration of the bipartisan nature of domestic energy security is supported by the recent House of Representatives passing legislation addressing domestic uranium enrichment on November 9, 2026. The Company considers this policy environment supportive of its United States asset base and continues to invest in investor awareness and visibility. HoldCo Markets Advisory Inc. ("HoldCo Markets") published initiation-of-coverage research on the Company on October 22, 2026.

Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of Nexus Uranium, commented: "The dismissal removes a significant open question on the state process at Chord. We continue to work directly with the state and federal agencies that administer both permitting processes, and with local and elected officials in South Dakota who understand what responsible uranium development means for Fall River County. That engagement continues the state exploration permit and on the federal review covering the balance of the project."

Chord Project - Permitting

On October 26, 2026, the Eighth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of an action commenced in the United States District Court for the District of South Dakota (Case No. 5:26-cv-5068) by certain intervenors in the contested case hearing on the Company's Exploration Notice of Intent (EXNI 453), which sought to stay that hearing until additional Lakota-language interpretation and translation services were provided. The action is dismissed and the dismissal has been affirmed on appeal. A further application to the Supreme Court of the United States remains available to the plaintiffs. The Company gives no assurance that no such application will be made by the plaintiffs.

The Chord Project will need to advance through two permitting processes. The first is a state process before the South Dakota Board of Minerals and Environment on EXNI 453. The contested case hearing on that application convened on May 18, 2026, and did not conclude. As disclosed in the Company's news release of May 27, 2026, the hearing was suspended following a federal court action brought by intervenors. That is the action now concluded at the appellate level. A date for the resumption and conclusion of the hearing has not been set. The Company continues to engage with the Board and with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR).

The second is a federal process covering the portion of the Chord Project on National Forest System land. The Company submitted a Plan of Operations to the U.S. Forest Service in June 2024 and a revised Plan of Operations in October 2024, executed a memorandum of understanding with the Forest Service in July 2025, and Forest Service public scoping commenced in January 2026. The Company also submitted a FAST-41 Initiation Notice for Chord to the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council in January 2026. FAST-41 provides coordinated federal permitting review. Work with the Forest Service and the Permitting Council continues.

The Company is also engaging with local officials and elected representatives in South Dakota in support of responsible uranium development in the state. The Company intends to provide the schedule for its maiden drill program at Chord upon receipt of the applicable permits.

Research Coverage

HoldCo Markets published an initiation-of-coverage research report on the Company on October 22, 2026. The report is available on the "Investors" page of the Company's website. HoldCo Markets' coverage forms part of the investor awareness program announced by the Company on October 28, 2026.

The views, opinions, estimates and conclusions expressed in the report are those of HoldCo Markets alone. The Company has not verified the report and does not adopt or endorse its contents. Nothing in the report constitutes a statement, projection or forecast of the Company. The Company takes no responsibility for its accuracy or completeness, and readers should not rely on it.

The Company previously entered into a professional services agreement with HoldCo Markets, as announced on October 19, 2026, where HoldCo Markets agreed to conduct equity research and provide information distribution and social media services on the terms as previously described in the Company's October 19, 2026, news release.

Federal Critical Minerals Policy

The U.S. Geological Survey recently added uranium as a designated critical mineral in the United States on November 7, 2025, when it published the Final 2025 List of Critical Minerals in the Federal Register. Uranium had appeared on the 2018 list and was absent from the 2022 update.

On August 7, 2026, the White House announced more than US$2 billion in mining and processing investments, together with more than US$180 million directed to mining education and workforce development. The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology is proposed to receive US$25 million of that amount to establish the Critical Minerals Merit Scholars Consortium. Nexus holds four uranium projects in South Dakota. Nexus recruits from that graduate pool.

Nexus is not a recipient of, applicant for, or participant in any funding announced on August 7, 2026. The Company applied for none of it. The Company has no financial or contractual interest in the Critical Minerals Merit Scholars Consortium and no agreement with the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. The Company draws no inference from the announcement as to the mineralization, resource potential or technical characteristics of any Nexus property.

On November 9, 2026, the United States House of Representatives passed the American Enrichment Deployment Act (H.R. 9612) by a vote of 394 to 3 under a procedure requiring a two-thirds majority. Affirmative votes were cast by 197 Democratic members, 196 Republican members and one independent member. The bill concerns the licensing of uranium enrichment facilities. It does not concern uranium mining or exploration, and it has not been enacted. The Company believes that the vote indicates cross-party support in the United States for domestic nuclear fuel supply.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus is focused on meeting growing domestic uranium demand driven by the nuclear energy renaissance and the AI-powered data center buildout. Nexus Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of uranium projects in the United States and Canada. In the United States, the Company holds the resource-stage Chord Project in Fall River County, South Dakota, the Wolf Canyon, Deadhorse, and RC projects in South Dakota, and the South Pass and Great Divide Basin projects in Wyoming (the Great Divide Basin project is currently under option). The Company also holds the Arizona Strip Project, comprising 38 BLM lode mining claims covering seven collapse breccia pipe uranium targets in Mohave County, Arizona, including the JD Property which is currently under option. In Canada, Nexus holds the Mann Lake project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The Company's US projects are potentially amenable to in-situ recovery (ISR) mining methods. For more information, visit www.nexusuranium.com.

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Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to: whether the plaintiffs in the dismissed action will petition for further review; the timing and outcome of the declaratory ruling proceeding described; the resumption, conclusion and outcome of the contested case hearing on Exploration Notice of Intent EXNI 453; the federal environmental review of the Chord Project and the Company's participation in the FAST-41 program; the issuance of permits for the Chord Project and the scheduling of any drill program; the Company's engagement with regulatory agencies and with local and elected officials; the proposed nature, finalization and effect of the federal investments described; and the status and potential enactment of pending federal legislation, including H.R. 9612. Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and assumptions, including that applicable regulatory, judicial and legislative processes will proceed in the ordinary course and that federal critical minerals policy will remain substantially as currently constituted. Readers are cautioned that the investments described are proposed and have not been finalized, that the Company is not a recipient of and has no entitlement to any of that funding, that no date has been set for the resumption of the EXNI 453 hearing, that no permit for the Chord Project has been issued and none may be issued, that a further application for judicial review of the dismissed action remains available to the plaintiff, and that H.R. 9612 has passed only the House of Representatives, has not been enacted, and may not be enacted. Engagement with regulatory agencies and with local or elected officials does not assure any permitting outcome or timeline. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks related to: the Company's ability to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals; the outcome of judicial, administrative and legislative proceedings; changes in applicable legislation, regulatory policy or federal appropriations; the early-stage nature of the Company's projects; uranium price volatility; general exploration and development risks; and other factors described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324020