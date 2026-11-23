Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: NEXUF) (FSE: JA7) ("Nexus" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged 605 Strategies LLC ("605 Strategies"), a Pierre, South Dakota-based firm, to provide lobbying and government-affairs services in South Dakota, including in connection with the South Dakota Legislative Session.

"Four of our projects are in South Dakota, so decisions made at the Legislature matter to our business. We want legislators to hear directly from us about our work in the state and what a domestic uranium industry could mean for South Dakota. The session is short and busy, which is why we engaged both Jason and Rob to represent us in Pierre for all of it," said Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of Nexus.

Jason Glodt and Rob Skjonsberg, the founding members of 605 Strategies, will represent the Company during the 2027 Session. The Company will pay 605 Strategies a fixed cash fee for the 2027 Session, plus applicable taxes and approved travel and out-of-pocket expenses. No securities of the Company are issued or issuable in connection with the engagement. 605 Strategies acts as an independent contractor and has no authority to bind the Company.

About 605 Strategies

605 Strategies, formerly GSG Strategies, is a government-affairs firm whose principals are its founding members, Jason Glodt and Rob Skjonsberg. The firm has operated since 2012 and provides lobbying, consulting and issue advocacy services.

Mr. Glodt served as an Assistant Attorney General of South Dakota and as a Senior Advisor, lobbyist and lawyer to Governors Mike Rounds and Dennis Daugaard. He was appointed to the South Dakota Board of Regents by Governor Bill Janklow and subsequently reappointed. Mr. Glodt holds a degree in political science from Black Hills State University and a law degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law.

Mr. Skjonsberg has served as chief of staff in South Dakota state government and in the United States Senate. He served on the Board of Economic Advisors under Governor Janklow and was appointed to the South Dakota Board of Economic Development by Governor Daugaard. Mr. Skjonsberg holds a degree in economics from South Dakota State University and has worked in the private sector in banking, insurance and the renewable fuels industry.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus is focused on meeting growing domestic uranium demand driven by the nuclear energy renaissance and the AI-powered data center buildout. Nexus Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of uranium projects in the United States and Canada. In the United States, the Company holds the resource-stage Chord Project in Fall River County, South Dakota, the Wolf Canyon, Deadhorse, and RC projects in South Dakota, and the South Pass and Great Divide Basin projects in Wyoming (the Great Divide Basin project is currently under option). The Company also holds the Arizona Strip Project, comprising 38 BLM lode mining claims covering seven collapse breccia pipe uranium targets in Mohave County, Arizona (the JD Property is currently under option). In Canada, Nexus holds the Mann Lake project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The Company's US projects are potentially amenable to in-situ recovery (ISR) mining methods. For more information, visit www.nexusuranium.com.

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the services to be provided by 605 Strategies, the representation of the Company during the 2027 Session and the term of the engagement. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the date of this news release, including that the engagement will continue in accordance with its terms, that 605 Strategies and its personnel will be available to provide the services, and that the 2027 Session will convene as scheduled. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the termination or variation of the engagement, changes to the legislative calendar, changes in the Company's plans or priorities, and the risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325016