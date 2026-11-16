DJ Halfords Group PLC: Engage Investor Presentation

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Engage Investor Presentation 16-Nov-2026 / 09:40 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 November 2026 Halfords Group plc Engage Investor Presentation Interim results for the 26-week period ended 2 October 2026 ("HY27") Halfords Group Plc is pleased to announce that their management team will host a live interactive presentation on the Engage Investor platform, on the 26th November at 12:00pm GMT. Halfords Group Plc welcomes all current shareholders and interested investors to join and encourages investors to pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Halfords Group Plc from their personalised investor hub. Register interest in this event here: https://engageinvestor.news/HFD_IP1126 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 449768 EQS News ID: 2435518 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)