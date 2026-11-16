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WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker: HDK
Frankfurt
16.11.26 | 08:12
3,020 Euro
+1,34 % +0,040
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0203,10012:03
Dow Jones News
16.11.2026 11:15 Uhr
285 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Engage Investor Presentation

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Engage Investor Presentation 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Engage Investor Presentation 
16-Nov-2026 / 09:40 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 November 2026 
 
Halfords Group plc   
 
Engage Investor Presentation 
Interim results for the 26-week period ended 2 October 2026 ("HY27") 

Halfords Group Plc is pleased to announce that their management team will host a live interactive presentation on the 
Engage Investor platform, on the 26th November at 12:00pm GMT. 
 
Halfords Group Plc welcomes all current shareholders and interested investors to join and encourages investors to 
pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation. 
 
Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Halfords Group Plc from their personalised investor hub. 
 
Register interest in this event here:  
 
https://engageinvestor.news/HFD_IP1126 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 449768 
EQS News ID:  2435518 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2435518&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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