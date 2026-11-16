

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial production and retail sales growth slowed more than expected in October and the downturn in fixed asset investment deepened further but the economy is widely expected to be on track to achieve its growth target this year, driven by strong exports.



Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that industrial production grew 4.8 percent from the last year, which was slower than September's 5.5 percent increase and fell short of forecasts of 5.3 percent growth.



High-end and intelligent manufacturing underpinned industrial production growth, while traditional activity remained sluggish.



Retail sales rose only 0.4 percent in October after climbing 1.1 percent in the previous month. Sales were expected to climb 0.8 percent.



During January to October, fixed asset investment contracted 8.1 percent from the same period last year. This was worse than the 7.0 percent fall logged in the January to September period and economists' forecast of -7.2 percent. Property investment was down 21.6 percent.



The unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent in October, while the rate was expected to remain unchanged at 5.2 percent.



'October's slowdown and persistent weakness in domestic-demand sectors point to the continued unevenness of industrial growth,' ING economist Lynn Song said.



While a more supportive base effect could help the retail sales data in the months ahead, this year will likely mark the worst for consumption since the pandemic, Song added.



The economist observed that two main channels to restore household confidence are stabilizing asset prices and encouraging stronger wage growth.



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