Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays from its initial drill program at Mud Lake, marking a significant three-kilometer step-out along strike to the north of Gold Rock. At Gold Rock, the Company has already delineated a two kilometer by 750 meter, open-ended gold system, along the same Manitou-Dinorwic Deformation Zone ("MDdz").

Drill results from 10 holes, completed from two collar locations at Mud Lake, returned gold mineralization over widths ranging from 6.36 to 20.20 metres including high-grade gold mineralization intercepts of up to 32.70 g/t gold over 0.50 metres, all at shallow depths. It is especially significant that the gold mineralization is hosted within a quartz-feldspar porphyry which represents the discovery of a new style of gold mineralization within Gold Rock Camp. This drill program was designed to follow up on the Company's successful 2025 surface exploration and mapping campaign at Mud Lake. The new results support the Company's geological interpretations of periodicity or "String of Pearls" theory across the 20-kilometer strike length of the Gold Rock Camp. The extent of this gold system mirrors that of the large, regional-scale, prolific gold systems throughout Canada including those at Red Lake, Timmins and Kirkland Lake.

Highlights:

DML-26-008 intersected 2.07 g/t gold over 9.40 meters, including 32.70 g/t gold over 0.50 meters at approximately 45 meters true depth.

DML-26-006 intersected 0.51 g/t gold over 20.20 meters, including 2.15 g/t gold over 0.70 meters, and including 4.56 g/t gold over 0.65 meters at approximately 80 meters true depth .

DML-26-012 intersected 0.47 g/t gold over 17.70 meters, including 1.56 g/t gold over 0.66 meters at approximately 80 meters true depth.

DML-26-014 intersected 1.27 g/t gold over 6.36 meters, including 13.30 g/t gold over 0.45 meters at approximately 100 meters true depth.

Trey Wasser, Dryden's CEO & Director commented, "We continue to deliver on our district-scale exploration objectives. At Mud Lake, broad near-surface intervals of porphyry-hosted mineralization, with intercepts ranging from approximately 6 to 20 metres in width (Table 1), were encountered in every hole. This broad porphyry-hosted style mineralization adds another dimension to our exploration model and supports our theory of deposit-scale periodicity. It confirms that the Gold Rock Camp hosts multiple styles of gold mineralization and expands the range of geological and geophysical signatures that Dryden Gold can target throughout the district."

The initial Mud Lake program identified over 150 meters of strike length and the Company now plans to test an additional 350 meters of strike potential to the south (Figure 2). Previous drilling in this area intersected a similarly altered porphyry unit near the end of a 2025 drill hole, providing an additional target to evaluate the continuation of the gold system. Follow-up drilling will help determine the extent of this newly recognized style of gold mineralization and its broader significance for the Gold Rock Camp. Mud Lake also remains open to the north. The remainder of the 2026 drill program will focus on testing the down-plunge potential at Gold Rock and the winter drill campaign will commence with follow up on Mud Lake.





Figure 1: Gold Rock Camp Periodicity & Red Lake Comparison

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Figure 2: Mud Lake Drill Results Maps & Extension Targets

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Table 1: All results from drilling at Mud Lake

Target Area Zone Drillhole

From To Length (m)* Grade (g/t Au) Mud Lake HW DML-26-005

21.95 24.15 2.20 0.64 Mud Lake Porphyry DML-26-005

67.00 77.00 10.00 0.76





including 67.67 68.17 0.50 3.10 Mud Lake HW DML-26-006

14.00 19.15 5.15 0.36 Mud Lake



including 15.15 15.90 0.75 1.09 Mud Lake HW DML-26-006

69.00 71.00 2.00 0.86 Mud Lake Porphyry DML-26-006

85.20 105.40 20.20 0.51 Mud Lake



including 86.30 87.00 0.70 2.15 Mud Lake



& including 101.35 102.00 0.65 4.56 Mud Lake HW DML-26-007

28.00 30.00 2.00 0.34 Mud Lake HW DML-26-007

62.00 66.50 4.50 0.95





including 65.90 66.50 0.60 2.93 Mud Lake Porphyry DML-26-007

102.25 110.85 8.60 0.30





including 107.80 108.30 0.50 1.36 Mud Lake HW DML-26-008

8.60 9.30 0.70 0.83 Mud Lake Porphyry DML-26-008

65.60 75.00 9.40 2.07





including 74.00 74.50 0.50 32.70 Mud Lake FW DML-26-008

100.50 102.00 1.50 0.15 Mud Lake Porphyry DML-26-009

68.50 77.60 9.10 0.25 Mud Lake HW DML-26-010

51.00 54.00 3.00 0.22

Porphyry DML-26-010

148.39 164.22 15.83 0.35





including 148.39 148.84 0.45 0.93 Mud Lake HW DML-26-011

40.00 46.85 6.85 0.56 Mud Lake Porphyry DML-26-011

96.00 107.00 11.00 0.43





including 106.48 107.00 0.52 6.12 Mud Lake HW DML-26-012

46.40 52.15 5.75 0.30





including 49.15 50.00 0.85 0.91 Mud Lake HW DML-26-012

107.82 109.00 1.18 0.12 Mud Lake Porphyry DML-26-012

129.10 146.80 17.70 0.47





including 146.14 146.80 0.66 1.56 Mud Lake HW DML-26-013

69.40 71.85 2.45 1.65 Mud Lake Porphyry DML-26-013

198.05 218.20 20.15 0.34





including 198.05 199.00 0.95 1.11





& including 207.85 208.85 1.00 1.29 Mud Lake HW DML-26-014

62.00 63.70 1.70 0.41 Mud Lake HW DML-26-014

73.65 74.60 0.95 0.17 Mud Lake HW DML-26-014

76.50 78.10 1.60 0.43 Mud Lake HW DML-26-014

89.00 89.75 0.75 0.13 Mud Lake Porphyry DML-26-014

164.40 170.76 6.36 1.27





including 165.90 166.35 0.45 13.30

*Reported intervals are drilled core lengths, true width is unknown, assay values are uncut

For full list of Dryden Gold assay results and additional technical information, please click the link here

Marketing Update

Dryden Gold Corp. invites shareholders and interested investors to register for the upcoming John Tumazos Very Independent Research virtual webinar on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. PST). Management will provide an exploration update and discuss the Company's upcoming catalysts for 2027. Registration is free: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1618569530841350494

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Kolb has reviewed the drill results for reported intercepts, the analytical data and associated quality control results.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ-size core. Core samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown; result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Core samples for the holes reported in today's release were transported by Dryden personnel directly to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101 compliance.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"), traded on the OTCQX ("DRYGF") and FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls 100% interest in mining claims in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce. Dryden Gold is committed to building respectful, collaborative relationships with Indigenous Nations and communities throughout our area of operations. We recognize the importance of ongoing dialogue, mutual understanding, and meaningful engagement as we advance our exploration activities.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable which include the number of metres of drilling the company may complete in 2026 and the timing of certain exploration programs during the coming year. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the offering; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

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