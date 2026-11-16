

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's equity benchmark DAX drifted lower in cautious trade on Monday as investors awaited earnings update from Nvidia. Lower oil prices and softening bond yields helped limit market's downside.



Oil prices dropped amid signs of strong regional oil supplies. Brent crude futures were down $0.7% at 95.16 a barrel.



The DAX, which advaned to 26,798.94 earlier, was down 51.02 points or 0.19% at 26,705.68 a little while ago.



Rheinmetall moved up 3.7%. Daimler Truck Holding, Fresenius, Deutsche Telekom, MTU Aero Engines and Bayer gained 1.2%-1.6%.



Hannover RE, Merck, BASF, Henkel, Adidas, Munich RE, Scout24, Vonovia, Siemens Healthineers and Deutsche Post also moved higher.



Siemens shed 2.1%. Symrise drifted lower by 1.6% and Brenntag dropped 1.25%. Infineon Technologies, Siemens Energy and E.ON lost 0.6%-1%.



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