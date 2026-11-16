

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czechia's industrial producer price inflation accelerated further in October to the highest level in three-and-a-half years, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index climbed 4.7 percent annually in October, faster than the 3.7 percent increase in September, as expected. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since April 2023, when prices surged 6.4 percent.



Among sectors, manufacturing prices grew at a faster pace of 6.4 percent versus 5.3 percent a month ago. The annual price growth in mining and quarrying accelerated to 3.4 percent from 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, the annual decline in prices for utilities eased to 1.0 percent from 1.6 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, energy prices grew 9.7 percent, and those for intermediate goods were 5.9 percent higher. On the other hand, costs for non-durable consumer goods dropped 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.9 percent versus a 1.2 percent gain in September.



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