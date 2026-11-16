TNL Daily, the premium daily newsletter from TNL Mediagene's flagship news brand, The News Lens, completed its launch crowdfunding campaign on November 2, 2026, generating NT$1,393,950 from 924 supporters

Following the campaign, TNL Daily remains available for subscription as part of The News Lens' paid content offerings, alongside TNL+

During the campaign, TNL Daily expanded its coverage from five topics at launch to seven, adding in-depth policy analysis and art

Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce and data analytics solutions, and operating multi-language digital media brands across Asia, today announced that TNL Daily, the premium daily newsletter launched by its flagship news brand, The News Lens, has completed its launch crowdfunding campaign, generating NT$1,393,950 from 924 supporters. The campaign ran from September 1 to November 2, 2026. Following the campaign, TNL Daily will continue as an ongoing paid subscription offering.

Amid the growing volume of information in the AI era, TNL Daily delivers essential news and the context behind key developments, curated by The News Lens' editorial team and designed to be read in roughly 10 minutes a day. During the campaign, TNL Daily expanded its coverage from five topics at launch to seven: international affairs, finance, technology, geopolitics, Southeast Asia, in-depth policy analysis and art.

TNL Daily subscribers also receive access to TNL+, The News Lens' site-wide paid content service. Together, TNL Daily and TNL+ form part of the Company's efforts to build reader-supported content, develop direct relationships with paying audiences and strengthen its content monetization capabilities. Following the conclusion of the crowdfunding campaign, TNL Daily will remain available for subscription as part of the Company's ongoing paid content offerings.

Delivered through a borderless digital subscription model, TNL Daily serves Chinese-language knowledge workers and business professionals across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. The campaign also drew supporters from outside Taiwan, an early indication of interest beyond Taiwan.

"The completion of the crowdfunding campaign, with support from 924 readers, is a meaningful endorsement of our team's work. It shows readers are willing to pay for carefully researched, curated and contextualized content. Amid today's overwhelming flow of information, we believe there is a clear need for trusted editorial judgment that helps readers quickly understand the bigger picture," said Mario Yang, Co-Founder & Taiwan Chief Content Officer of TNL Mediagene.

"TNL Daily's launch campaign is a step forward in building a sustainable paid content business. Together with TNL+, TNL Daily is part of our broader strategy to strengthen direct relationships with paying audiences and expand our content monetization capabilities. Moving from a campaign to an ongoing subscription offering is the important next stage, and we will continue to focus on the editorial quality that gives readers a reason to subscribe. Taiwan offers a valuable vantage point on developments across the Asia-Pacific region, and we see an opportunity to bring that perspective to Chinese-language business and professional readers beyond Taiwan," said Joey Chung, Co-Founder & President of TNL Mediagene.

More information about TNL Daily, the premium daily newsletter from The News Lens is available at:

https://www.flyingv.cc/projects/37656

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Taipei, TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) is a technology company providing AI-powered advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. The Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Chinese and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 230 employees with offices in Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

About The News Lens

The News Lens is the core brand of TNL Mediagene, including Taiwan and ASEAN editions. TNL aims to provide valuable and insightful content, in-depth feature stories and infographics that highlight multiple perspectives, providing in-depth analysis and original investigations on topics from the region to global trends.

https://www.thenewslens.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "aim," "seek" or the negative or plural forms of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication speak only as of the date they are made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the SEC, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2026, as may be supplemented or amended by TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324132