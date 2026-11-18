Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce and data analytics solutions, and operating multi-language digital media brands across Asia, today announced that it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on November 16, 2026, confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the "Equity Rule"), as required by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel's (the "Panel") decision dated August 23, 2026.

The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance following its review of the Company's Report on Form 6-K furnished on October 30, 2026 in connection with the completion of the sale of the Company's Japanese operating subsidiaries, together with supplemental pro forma financial information provided by the Company. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Equity Rule, which requires a minimum stockholders' equity of $2,500,000, and has satisfied the terms of the Panel's decision.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B), the Company will be subject to a Mandatory Panel Monitor for a period of one year from the date of Nasdaq's letter. If, within that one-year monitoring period, the Listing Qualifications Department finds the Company again out of compliance with the Equity Rule, then, notwithstanding Rule 5810(c)(2), the Company will not be permitted to provide the Listing Qualifications Department with a plan of compliance with respect to that deficiency, and the Listing Qualifications Department will not be permitted to grant additional time for the Company to regain compliance with respect to that deficiency, nor will the Company be afforded an applicable cure or compliance period pursuant to Rule 5810(c)(3). Instead, the Nasdaq staff will issue a Delist Determination Letter and the Company will have an opportunity to request a new hearing with the initial Panel or a newly convened Hearings Panel if the initial Panel is unavailable, as provided by Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(C).

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Taipei, TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) is a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. The Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Chinese and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 230 employees with offices in Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "aim," "seek" or the negative or plural forms of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication speak only as of the date they are made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2026, as may be supplemented or amended by TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors include, among others, TNL Mediagene's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, including the stockholders' equity and minimum bid price requirements, during the one-year Mandatory Panel Monitor period and thereafter; the potential delisting of TNL Mediagene's securities from Nasdaq, without the benefit of a compliance plan or cure period, if TNL Mediagene fails to maintain compliance with the stockholders' equity requirement during the monitoring period; and other risks described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

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