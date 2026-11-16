

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aramark (ARMK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $137.94 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $87.14 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Aramark reported adjusted earnings of $191.40 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $5.293 billion from $5.048 billion last year.



Aramark earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $137.94 Mln. vs. $87.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $5.293 Bln vs. $5.048 Bln last year.



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