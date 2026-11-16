Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces the discovery of a new showing of gold mineralization, the RB Zone, located approximately 300 metres northeast of the 101 Zone within its 18,468-hectare Lawatino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname. Field crews recovered numerous visible gold grains by panning samples of deeply weathered material collected from the RB Zone (Figure 1).

The new RB Zone comprises sheeted quartz veining in basaltic saprolite over observed widths of 2 to 3 metres. The quartz veins contain finely disseminated pyrite and local pods of massive pyrite up to 10 by 4 centimetres. The sheeted veins strike northwest-southeast, broadly parallel to the structural trends associated with the 101 and Bodoe zones (Figure 2) and the regional Central Guiana Shear Zone (CGSZ) corridor. The CGSZ corridor is a major regional structure associated with gold mineralization at the neighbouring Antino (Founders Metals) and Sela Creek (Miata Metals) projects.

Panning of the saprolitic material has provided a qualitative indication of the presence of gold. The number of grains recovered cannot be used to estimate the grade, width or continuity of mineralization. The Company has collected multiple samples from the RB Zone, which are in transit to the independent Filab laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname, for analysis. Assays are expected in approximately four to five weeks.

Excavator trenching is now underway at the RB Zone to better define the orientation, distribution and extent of the mineralization and to allow for more representative sampling.

Figure 1 - Gold grains recovered by panning saprolitic material collected from the RB Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/324078_769894bef40059d0_001full.jpg

"The reconnaissance program that identified the 101 and Bodoe zones continues to generate new targets with the discovery of the RB Zone," said Oscar Louzada, CEO of Sranan Gold Corp. "Panning samples of weathered material collected from the RB Zone, just 300 metres northeast of the 101 Zone, yielded numerous visible gold grains, giving us another promising area to follow up at Lawatino. With most of Lawatino still to be explored, we expect ongoing fieldwork will identify additional targets for our planned 2027 drill program."

Note: There can be no assurance that economically viable quantities of gold are present. Assaying is necessary to determine grade and no grades should be inferred from the disclosure made in this press release.

Reconnaissance and 2027 Drill Targeting

The newly discovered RB Zone was identified through the same reconnaissance prospecting and sampling program that led to the discovery of the 101 and Bodoe zones, situated approximately 1.5 kilometres apart along a northwest-southeast trend (see Figure 2). Initial grab samples returned up to 101.5 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold at the 101 Zone and 15.73 g/t gold at the Bodoe Zone (reported July 14, 2026). The best channel sample from the 101 Zone returned 20.89 g/t gold over 3 metres (reported October 22, 2026). Note that grab samples are selective and may not represent the average grade of mineralization from the areas where collected.

Figure 2 - Map of a portion of the 18,468-hectare Lawatino Gold Project showing the location of the 101, Bodoe and RB zones in relation to areas of historical alluvial mining.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/324078_769894bef40059d0_002full.jpg

Sranan is continuing its program of reconnaissance prospecting, mapping and sampling across Lawatino to identify and prioritize targets for an initial drill program planned for 2027. Follow-up work at the new RB Zone will assess the distribution and orientation of the quartz veining and help determine its relationship to the parallel trending 101 Zone.

Lawatino Project and Regional Setting

The Lawatino Gold Project lies along the Central Guiana Shear Zone in southeastern Suriname, immediately west of Founders Metals' Antino Gold Project and near Miata Metals' Sela Creek Gold Project. Lawatino hosts extensive historical alluvial gold workings. The neighbouring projects provide regional geological context. Mineralization on those properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Lawatino, and the regional description is based on publicly available information.

Qualified Person

Mr. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Laboratory analytical results from the RB Zone are pending and have not been independently verified. Mr. Dufresne is independent of the Company, as that term is defined under NI 43-101.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company is advancing exploration at its Tapanahony Gold Project and its 18,468-hectare Lawatino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname. Lawatino is situated immediately west of Founders Metals' Antino Project along the Central Guiana Shear Zone and hosts extensive historical artisanal gold mining. For more information, please visit www.sranangold.com.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management's expectations or beliefs regarding such future events and performance based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's plans to advance exploration at the Lawatino Gold Project; the continuation, scope, timing and results of reconnaissance prospecting, geological mapping, sampling and trenching programs; the anticipated timing of laboratory assay results from samples collected at the newly discovered RB Zone; the interpretation of geological structures and mineralization at the RB Zone and their potential relationship to the 101 Zone and other mineralized zones at Lawatino; the potential identification and prioritization of additional exploration and drilling targets; the scope, timing and completion of the Company's planned 2027 drilling program; the potential for further exploration to identify, extend or delineate gold mineralization at the RB Zone, 101 Zone, Bodoe Zone and elsewhere on the Lawatino Project; and the Company's future exploration, development and corporate activities generally.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "potential," "proposed," "will," "may," "could," "would," "might" or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results will, may, could, would or might occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among others, that the Company will be able to undertake its planned exploration activities; that personnel, contractors, equipment and laboratory services will be available when required; that necessary permits and property access will be maintained or obtained; that sufficient financing will be available to support planned exploration activities; and that geological interpretations and exploration results will provide a reasonable basis for identifying and prioritizing additional exploration targets.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks inherent in mineral exploration and development; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; uncertainty relating to the interpretation of exploration, sampling, trenching and geological results; the possibility that laboratory assays and further exploration will not confirm or extend presently identified gold mineralization; uncertainty regarding the grade, extent and continuity of mineralization; the possibility that geological structures interpreted to be related may not be continuous or mineralized; delays in receiving laboratory assay results; delays in exploration activities; the availability and cost of drilling contractors, equipment, labour, supplies and laboratory services; permitting and property access risks; environmental and social risks; adverse changes in capital markets or general economic conditions; changes in commodity prices, including gold prices; changes in foreign exchange rates; political, regulatory and legal risks in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates, including risks related to operations in Suriname; the availability of sufficient financing to carry out planned exploration activities; the Company's ability to maintain its option agreements and project access; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company's business.

Mineral exploration and development are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the Company's planned exploration programs will result in the discovery of economically viable mineralization or the development of an economically viable mine. The identification of visible gold through panning and the presence of quartz veining and sulphide mineralization do not necessarily indicate the presence of economically significant gold mineralization. Assay results and additional exploration are required to evaluate the grade, extent and continuity of mineralization at the RB Zone.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions, risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324078