DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc (LCCG) Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Nov-2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.9061 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32150390 CODE: LCCG ISIN: LU1841731745 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCG LEI Code: 549300VQ10ONFA4YOR73 Sequence No.: 449812 EQS News ID: 2435774 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 07:05 ET (12:05 GMT)