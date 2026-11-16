BASF Agricultural Solutions strengthens Seed Solutions portfolio with breakthrough Nemasphere technology

First-of-its-kind biotechnology trait helps soybean farmers protect yield against damaging nematodes

Peak sales potential of more than €300 million

Planned launches from 2028 in the United States and Brazil reinforce growth ambitions for Seed Solutions business

LIMBURGERHOF, Germany, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BASF Agricultural Solutions is advancing the global commercialization of Nemasphere, a groundbreaking nematode resistance trait for soybeans. Nemasphere varieties are expected to be available in the United States and Brazil from 2028. With a peak sales potential of more than €300 million, the trait is one example of the company's strong innovation pipeline and will support its growth strategy for Seed Solutions, which brings together its field crops seeds and traits, vegetable seeds and seed treatment businesses.

"Nemasphere technology is remarkable for two reasons: It introduces the first ever biotech trait providing nematode resistance and represents a major growth opportunity for our Seed Solutions business. Combining our portfolio with a scalable licensing model will broaden our market reach, open additional revenue streams and give farmers greater access to crucial technologies," said Livio Tedeschi, Head of the Management Board of BASF Agricultural Solutions.

Nematodes cause an estimated $4.5 billion in crop losses in Brazil[1] and the United States[2] each season. Nemasphere introduces a novel mode of action against key plant-parasitic soybean nematodes, delivering up to 90% control and helping protect against associated yield loss[3]. In field trials, soybeans with the trait helped increase yields by an average of up to 10 percent[4] and in Brazil, soybean fields with high root lesion nematode populations helped deliver yield gains in cotton or corn grown in the following season.[5]

"Today's tools for nematode control are reaching their limits, and I'm proud that our teams have developed a breakthrough trait innovation with a new protection mechanism. By acting from within the plant, Nemasphere addresses a persistent threat that often remains invisible above ground and can help farmers protect significant yield potential throughout the season and sustain field productivity over time," said Melanie Bausen-Wiens, Member of the Management Board of BASF Agricultural Solutions, in charge of Technology.

The latest import authorization of soybeans containing the Nemasphere trait in the European Union completes the regulatory approvals currently required in key export markets. This milestone maintains access to important international soybean markets and enables the company to advance preparations for the planned launches from 2028. To offer farmers additional value, the launch varieties will stack Nemasphere from BASF Agricultural Solutions with the Enlist E3 soybean trait, jointly developed and owned by Vylor and M.S. Technologies, L.L.C.

About BASF Agricultural Solutions

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide sufficient and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That's why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €990 million in 2025, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, and our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and stakeholders along the value chain. In 2025, our business generated sales of €9.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or our social media channels.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 95,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €60 billion in 2025. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

The Nemasphere-Trait is owned and developed by BASF Agricultural Solutions. Nemasphere is a trademark of BASF Agricultural Solutions. The transgenic soybean event in Enlist E3 soybeans is jointly developed and owned by Vylor and M.S. Technologies, L.L.C. BASF licensed its Nemasphere nematode resistance trait to Vylor and M.S. Technologies, L.L.C. for use with Enlist E3 soybeans. Enlist E3 is a trademark of Vylor.

[1]Brazilian Society of Nematology (2021): ~$3 billion per season in Brazil.

[2]Crop Protection Network (2025): ~$1.5 billion per season in the U.S.

[3]BASF field trials in Brazil and U.S. over 7 years.

[4]McCarville et al.: Plant Disease (2023).

[5]BASF field trials in Brazil over 4 years.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/basf-agricultural-solutions-strengthens-seed-solutions-portfolio-with-breakthrough-nemasphere-technology-302938909.html