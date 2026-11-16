Elsevier Limited: Elsevier's ClinicalKey AI combines world-leading content and patient-specific information to set a new standard in clinical decision support

Elsevier's ClinicalKey AI combines world-leading content and patient-specific information to set a new standard in clinical decision support

ClinicalKey AI offers integration of point-of-care AI, market-leading content and the patient's medical record across different EHR platforms

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier's ClinicalKey AI, a trusted point-of-care tool used by clinicians throughout the U.S. can now access a patient's entire medical record inside the Electronic Health Record (EHR) and evaluate treatment plans against the company's evidence-based clinical content. Used in more than 1,200 hospital sites across the world, ClinicalKey AI not only integrates point-of-care AI with all EHR providers, it does so with the security health systems are looking for as they protect patient data and adopt responsible AI use. This follows Elsevier's acquisition in June 2026 of Wellsheet, a U.S.-based health technology company that specializes in aggregating and synthesizing patient data from electronic health records (EHR) to surface relevant clinical intelligence at the point of care.

When providers use ClinicalKey AI, it starts with the patient, not a blank AI prompt. The solution provides clinical decision support that is highly personalized; directly in the clinicians' workflows at the point of care. Every answer includes data from the patient's chart and citations from trusted content - ClinicalKey AI draws answers from full text articles from approximately 1,000 world leading journals.

Elsevier is working with health systems across the U.S., including centers like the San Juan Regional Medical Center in New Mexico which serves communities with limited access to healthcare. With this new offering, ClinicalKey AI sets a new standard for evidence-based clinical decision making by bringing trusted clinical knowledge and relevant patient context together within the clinical workflow, providing critical support to health systems.

Dr. Carlo Hallak, Physician Executive at SJRMC, said: "We're already seeing how ClinicalKey AI can be instrumental at the bedside and help improve care for our patients. As a rural healthcare center, we are proud to say that by using ClinicalKey AI to check each patient's care against the same evidence base that major health systems rely on, we're able to deliver the standard of care patients expect in any major city or leading academic center. ClinicalKey AI reads the whole chart, checks it against the evidence and shows exactly where each finding comes from. That support is invaluable for a hospital like ours, and we're already seeing strong adoption of ClinicalKey AI among our clinicians."

San Juan Regional Medical Center is utilizing ClinicalKey AI's new patient context functionality to provide quality care with fewer resources. With smaller clinical and quality teams than large academic health systems, and in a state where nearly 40% of residents rely on Medicaid, the medical center has found this support especially valuable.

Omry Bigger, President of Clinical Solutions at Elsevier, said: "Health systems tell us two things stand in the way of adopting AI: tools that don't work with their existing EHR partners, and concerns about security, compliance and responsible use. ClinicalKey AI was designed to address both. As an EHR supported and HIPAA compliant ready solution, ClinicalKey AI integrates seamlessly across health systems to provide clinicians with trusted evidence and patient context that gives them tailored clinical insights for each patient at the point of care."

Find out more about ClinicalKey AI here or by visiting us at the HLTH Conference (Booth 3518) in Las Vegas from November 15-18.

About San Juan Regional Medical Center

San Juan Regional Medical Center is a not-for-profit, community-governed acute care medical center located in Farmington, New Mexico. Committed to bettering the quality of life, health, and care of its community, SJRMC offers a broad range of inpatient, outpatient, and emergency services, along with primary and specialty care, to patients across the Four Corners region. For more information, visit www.sanjuanregional.com.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals, and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We help impact makers achieve better outcomes with research and clinical-grade solutions built on the world's leading evidence-based scientific and medical content, precision AI, and expert human assessment. We champion inclusion and sustainability, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.

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