

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), along with Zoox, an autonomous vehicle and robotaxi company, announced the availability of Zoox's fully autonomous purpose-built robotaxis on the Uber platform in Las Vegas.



Starting November 16, 2026, riders requesting UberX, Uber Comfort, Uber Electric, Uber Comfort Electric, or Wait & Save may be matched with a Zoox robotaxi at no additional cost.



Additionally, both companies have announced a multi-year partnership with MGM Resorts International (MGM) to enhance the transportation experience in Las Vegas by being the official rideshare and robotaxi partners of MGM Resorts properties.



Looking ahead, Uber and Zoox plan to bring their partnership to Los Angeles in 2027, following the introduction of Zoox's service through its own app in the city.



In pre-market hours, UBER was trading at $69.56, down 0.15 percent on the NYSE.



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