

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meat processor Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) reported Monday a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, while operating income plunged from last year. Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company projects weak sales.



In the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to the company was $74 million, compared with net income of $47 million in the prior year period. The company's net loss per share reached $0.22 versus earnings per share of $0.13 a year ago.



Adjusted net income per share fell to $0.61 from $1.15 in the fourth quarter of the previous year.



Operating income was $1 million, sharply lower than prior year's $158 million in the quarter.



Sales reached $14.585 billion compared with $13.860 billion a year ago, while adjusted sales were $13.536 billion versus $13.860 billion previously.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, Tyson Foods expects total company adjusted operating income to range from $1.7 billion to $2.15 billion, compared to $1.977 billion in fiscal 2026. The company anticipates sales will decrease 3.5% to 5.5% in fiscal 2027 compared with fiscal 2026. The decline is primarily attributed to lower Beef segment volumes resulting from network restructuring and tight cattle supplies.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $59.47, up 1.07 percent.



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